Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.23.23

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum kicks off in Orlando this morning.

The Chamber’s marquee annual event will bring more than 70 thought leaders to The City Beautiful to discuss the state’s changing economics, demographics, and politics and how they all bring challenges and opportunities to the Chamber’s goal of growing Florida to a Top 10 global economy by 2030.

The Monday schedule begins with a table-setter conversation on “Paving the Road to 2030,” an update on “The State of Business in the State” from Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

The Day One agenda then tackles the first half of the Chamber’s “Six Pillars Framework” — the broad topics where Florida needs to make progress to grow the economy — including Talent Supply and Education, Innovation and Economic Development, and Quality of Life and Quality Places.

On Monday, one of the top draws is a keynote from entrepreneurs Chris and Nik Nikic, who will detail their “1% Better Mindset” and how it can be applied to achieving Florida’s economic goals. The duo will also have an event table set up where attendees can receive a copy of their book.

Other notable segments include a discussion on how businesses are addressing the child care crisis led by Chamber SVP Kyle Baltuch; a panel titled “Partnerships to Help Students Thrive in the Workforce” moderated by State University System Chancellor Ray Rodriguez; and an overview of Florida’s health care landscape delivered by Sen. Colleen Burton and Availity CEO Russ Thomas.

Check out the full schedule here.

—@RepCarlos: As a fellow Floridian and as an America First Republican, I am proud to endorse my friend and colleague Byron Donalds for Speaker of the House. Byron is the present & future of our movement — he's the conservative leader we need to unite us as Republicans.

Jimmy Patronis was selected as an Archon by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Sen. Jason Pizzo held a CampusConversations tour event in Tallahassee.

—@FDOT_Secretary: Thanks to Chair @FionaForFlorida for bringing together Committee members & industry partners to engage in dialogue on Advanced Air Mobility in FL. FDOT Asst. Sec. (Kim) Holland was proud to share how FL is paving the way to implement this emerging technology.

—@CarlosGSmith: Thanks to all who came out in support of @equalityfl's Orlando #Freedom GAY-la! It was an honor to be your emcee and to celebrate our incredible honorees who are the front lines of defense against anti-LGBTQ hate in our state. Our opponents want fear, but hope is the answer.

— TOP STORY —

“How Ron DeSantis lost the internet” via Ken Bensinger and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — In early May, as Gov. DeSantis prepared to run for President, about a dozen right-wing social media influencers gathered at his pollster’s home for cocktails and a poolside buffet.

The guests all had large followings or successful podcasts and were already fans of the Governor. But DeSantis’ team wanted to turn them into a battalion of on-message surrogates who could tangle with Trump and his supporters online.

For some, however, the gathering had the opposite effect.

Four months later, those worries seem more than justified. DeSantis’ hyper-online strategy, once viewed as a potential strength, quickly became a glaring weakness on the presidential trail, with a series of gaffes, unforced errors and blown opportunities, according to former staff members, influencers with ties to the campaign and right-wing commentators.

Even after a recent concerted effort to reboot, the campaign has had trouble shaking off a reputation for being thin-skinned and mean-spirited online, repeatedly insulting Trump supporters and alienating potential allies.

But as surely as past presidential campaigns — such as Bernie Sanders’ and Trump’s — have become textbook cases on the power of online buzz, DeSantis’ bid now highlights a different lesson for future presidential contenders: Losing the virtual race can drag down an in-real-life campaign.

“The strategy was to be a newer, better version of the culture warrior,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist. “But they did it to the exclusion of a lot of the traditional campaign messaging.”

“For a while, they struck me as being more interested in winning the daily Twitter fight than in winning the overall political campaign,” said Erick Erickson, an influential conservative radio host. But now, he said, DeSantis finally seemed to be running for “President of the United States and not the President of Twitter.”

—”Team DeSantis denounces New York Times’ claim it lost the ‘meme wars’” — via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis’ Israel rescue operation stranded Americans in Cyprus for days” via Florida Politics — Twenty-three Americans fleeing Israel spent several days stuck in Cyprus due to the inefficiency of the contractors that the DeSantis administration hired to fly them out, according to the CEO of the international rescue organization that partnered with Florida on the missions. Bryan Stern, who leads the Hillsborough County nonprofit Project DYNAMO, blames DeSantis’ rush to load evacuees onto planes and attract positive headlines for his presidential campaign for the confusion that led to the four-day stopover. The arrangement was simple. Stern found passengers and state contractors chartered the planes. But Stern soon grew suspicious of how experienced the contractors were with large-scale evacuations from war zones. Then he learned the contractors were competing with one another for charters and sending prices skyrocketing by bidding for the same planes.

Project Dynamo expressed appreciation for Governor DeSantis and his swift decision to help save Americans, stating they were quoted out of context in a recent media article.

“Piggybacking pattern? DeSantis flights blur line between state travel, campaign” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis took time off the campaign trail to dedicate a county park renamed in his honor. Later in the day, he held a fundraiser at an exclusive golf club near the park. It appears that DeSantis flew to Wednesday’s events in his state plane, raising the question of whether taxpayer resources benefited his presidential campaign. State law prohibits the state’s elected chief executive from using the plane for personal use, but by stacking the two Manatee County events — one official and one personal — taxpayers may be covering flights to fundraisers. “The use of public resources to supplement his campaign has been a consistent pattern,” said Ben Wilcox, research director and co-founder of government watchdog group Integrity Florida.

“DeSantis Super PAC helps pay for private flights, in unusual move” via Rebecca Davis O’Brien, Nicholas Nehamas, Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Short on cash, DeSantis’ presidential campaign has found an unusual way to pay for his habit of flying in private planes: passing the cost to the better-funded super PAC that is increasingly intertwined with his operation. The practice, described by three people who spoke about the arrangement, appears to have cut the campaign’s travel bills by hundreds of thousands of dollars in September alone. It could test the limits of campaign finance laws, experts said. But DeSantis’ financial situation remains strained. Averaged over the entire quarter, the campaign spent 99 cents of every dollar it brought in, a worrisome burn rate. His fundraising from July through September declined by about 25% from the previous quarter.

“On ‘Full Grassley’ tour, DeSantis casts himself as a red wave catalyst” via Danny McAuliffe of Florida Politics — His message to Iowa voters — who enjoy heightened influence because of the front-loaded Primary Caucuses — as he rounds out the tour? Trust me, I’ll make Congress red. “It’s not just going to be about me at the top of the ticket,” DeSantis added. “I’m going to work to help all the Republicans up and down the ballot.” It’s an interesting message from DeSantis. On one hand, he is credited with energizing Republican voters in Florida and his popularity at home has heralded the death of Florida’s swing state status. But he hasn’t seemed to catch traction outside of the Sunshine State especially when compared against Trump, who some say is responsible for turning the balance of power over to Democrats.

“Inside DeSantis’ fight to stop Donald Trump’s Republican coronation in Iowa” via James Oliphant and Gram Slattery of Reuters — While the Florida Governor trails Trump by 37 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll, the last three winners of the Iowa Republican caucuses were in similar positions to DeSantis in Iowa polling at this stage of the race. To slow Trump’s momentum, DeSantis is banking on a ground game far more extensive than the one Trump employs in the state, and on a strategy of building support in a cluster of rural and lightly populated Iowa counties. DeSantis is also relying on a tight-knit network of influencers that includes business leaders, pastors, politicians, veterans and farmers. “Both those two things have historically made a huge difference here in a caucus situation,” DeSantis told Reuters after the Van Buren County event.

“DeSantis talks immigration, social issues during Dubuque American Legion visit” via Michelle London of the (Iowa) Telegraph-Herald — American flags, “DeSantis 24” posters and patriotic country music transformed the Legion from what is usually a gathering space for area veterans into a campaign rally platform. DeSantis spent most of his 40-minute speech speaking about immigration and social issues: “What we’ll do is impose fees on all the remittances that people that work here send back to Mexico and Central America and South America.” DeSantis also spoke about several social problems … from homelessness and veteran suicide rates to drug addiction, brain health and issues involving LGBTQ+ military members. “You see things like pronouns and drag queen,” he said. “Can you imagine if some civilian told General Patton that he needed to teach 37 pronouns? They’re trying to impose social agenda, political agenda, woke ideology on the military, and that ultimately has been a total dead end.”

“DeSantis says road tolls in New York are a scam for ‘special interests’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During remarks in Clinton, Iowa, DeSantis fumed about the cash collection and contended the money really is just enriching the Democratic “machine.” “I don’t know if you guys have ever driven around New York City. I mean, you can spend, if you go to, you know, a few boroughs you can spend $60 or $70 on tolls in one day, no questions asked. You definitely can do that,” DeSantis told people in a town with less than 25,000 people near the Illinois border. DeSantis wasn’t remotely finished: “And yet, these are like the worst roads in America. It’s like, how do you charge that much for tolls and every road? I mean, I get motion sickness just driving on these roads.”

“Paul Renner, Jay Collins bring Florida flavor to DeSantis’ veterans’ coalition” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House Speaker and a Green Beret turned Senator are among the names Floridians will recognize from the newly formed Veterans for Ron DeSantis Coalition. “In today’s increasingly volatile world, America needs a strong leader who understands the gravity of this responsibility to each service member and this nation. As a veteran who has served our nation in a combat zone, Ron DeSantis is ready to stand up and fight for this nation on Day One,” Sen. Collins said. The coalition is led by a Georgia Republican Congressman, former Navy Commander Richard McCormick: “We need a President with a track record of accomplishments, focused on tackling the challenges that plague our families and communities, and unapologetically committed to our conservative values.”

“DeSantis handed brutal news by poll” via Brendan Cole of Newsweek — The survey conducted by the Emerson College Polling Center this month found that DeSantis had only 8% support among voters for the GOP Primaries. That puts the Governor level with Nikki Haley, but well behind the front-runner, Trump. The survey of 1,578 voters carried out Oct. 16 and 17 with a 2.4% margin of error showed that support for DeSantis had slumped four points, from 12% in September, while Haley’s had risen from 3%. Backing for Trump this month is unchanged at 59% as he remains the only GOP candidate with support in double figures.





— MORE 2024 —

“Trump to hold rally in Hialeah on same night as third GOP presidential debate in Miami” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — Trump may not have any plans to participate in the third Republican Primary debate in Miami next month, but he won’t be far away. On Friday, the former President’s campaign announced that he will hold a rally in Hialeah Nov. 8, the same night that several of his Republican rivals will descend upon the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami for the debate. The planned rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park marks Trump’s latest and most brazen effort to draw attention away from the Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates. He skipped the first two debates in favor of smaller engagements; in August, he sat for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and last month, he delivered a prime-time speech in Detroit while other Republican candidates attended a debate in California.

“‘I’m disappointed’: Even Tim Scott’s friends and fans see a campaign on the ropes” via Natalie Allison and Burgess Everett of POLITICO — Scott’s old friend and former colleague in the Senate, Cory Gardner, kept pleading with him to get on TV more. It was one thing Gardner told Scott in multiple recent conversations, to appear regularly on Fox News, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. But a wider audience would form high opinions of Scott, Gardner suggested, if they actually saw and heard from him as a presidential candidate. After months of staying out of the conversation, the South Carolina Senator is now sputtering below 2% in national polls.

—“Scott’s big spending gamble” via Erin Doherty and Alex Thompson of Axios

“Joe Biden team looks at buying more ads amid ongoing polling concerns” via Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Biden signed off on the initial Fall television and digital campaign despite concerns from some advisers who feel the money could be better allocated for other priorities like building out staff sooner or building cash reserves. Other Democrats continue to question whether the upbeat sales pitch in some Biden ads fails to reflect the economic realities of voters. Biden’s early embrace of advertising, though a departure from past re-election campaigns, resulted from what his team describes as healthy early fundraising, a more efficient plan for field organizing and the particular demands of the media environment, which has made it harder for Biden to reach voters with information about his accomplishments.

— DESANTISY LAND —

Casey DeSantis pivots to Israel, too — Even Florida’s First Lady has Israel at the forefront of her issue priorities. On Friday she joined Volunteer Florida and Hope Florida at Mt. Sinai Medical Center to discuss ongoing efforts, including the donation of medical supplies from Florida providers to the conflict-engaged country. “Through the incredible support from the health care community and many others, we have been able to gather thousands of donated supplies to send to our friends in Israel,” First Lady DeSantis said. At the event, she also announced a $40,000 award to Jewish/Israel support organizations across the state. The money presumably came from Volunteer Florida, which provided $1 million to PROJECT DYNAMO, the veteran-founded nonprofit handling the logistics of DeSantis’ American extraction missions from Israel.

“Legislature calls Special Session on Iran sanctions, Hurricane Idalia aid” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — “Following the horrific atrocities committed by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas against Israel, I am calling on the Florida Legislature to act swiftly to ensure our state does not send a penny to the Iranian terror state,” DeSantis said. DeSantis wants the Legislature to increase sanctions against Iran by expanding the number of industries on Florida’s existing scrutinized companies list and strengthen prohibitions against investing in companies that do business with states that sponsor terrorism. “Given recent events including the horrific attacks against Israel in the Middle East and devastation to the Big Bend caused by Hurricane Idalia here at home … we have identified several issues that warrant our attention in advance of the 2024 Regular Session,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said in a memo to all Senators.

“DeSantis rejects book rating system pitch” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis said that rating books like movies have been since 1968 by the Motion Picture Association of America isn’t necessary. “I don’t think that’s necessary because the difference is, like, if there’s a movie advertised, you don’t know what’s in the movie just by watching a 30-second commercial,” DeSantis acknowledged. “So, the rating, this is kind of a way to do it.” However, there are differences between Hollywood movies and literary works, he noted, including the role of school systems in bringing in books he deems inappropriate. “These books though, don’t, they don’t just show up. These are school administrators that are making the decision to put those in there and any time you do it, in fact, when these books become issues at School Board meetings, parents will come with it, they will read the book and the School Board members will say, ‘Silence. You can’t say that here.’”

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Byron Donalds back in the running for Speaker of the House” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Donalds is back in the race for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Announcing on X Friday night, Donalds wrote he hopes to “become the first African American Speaker, the first Speaker from the great state of Florida and the next Speaker of the 118th Congress,” focusing on “securing our border, funding our government responsibly, advancing a conservative vision for the House of Representatives and the American people, and expanding our Republican majority.”

“Tom Emmer’s relationship with Cuba and Democrats may come back to bite him in House Speaker’s race” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In 2015, U.S. Rep. Emmer filed the Cuba Trade Act of 2015 that would have lifted the Cuba trade embargo. Emmer held on to his hope of opening relations with Cuba even as it put him at odds with a President of his own party. In 2017, he openly criticized Trump for reversing course on Obama’s efforts. Maybe this isn’t such an emotional and personal issue in South Bend, Indiana. But South Florida Republicans representing the largest Cuban diaspora in the country know this is an issue to constituents. Perhaps that is why U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart endorsed Donalds almost immediately after Donalds threw his name in the hat.

“The opioid crisis has gotten much, much worse despite Congress’ efforts to stop it” via Carmen Paun of POLITICO — America’s drug overdose crisis is out of control. Despite a bipartisan desire to combat it, Washington finds its addiction-fighting programs are failing. In 2018, Republicans, Democrats and Trump united around legislation that threw $20 billion into treatment, prevention and recovery. But five years later, the SUPPORT Act has lapsed, and the number of Americans dying from overdoses has grown more than 60%, driven by illicit fentanyl. The battle has turned into a slog. “We are in the middle of a crisis of proportions we couldn’t have imagined even five years ago when the original SUPPORT Act was passed,” said Libby Jones, program director of the Overdose Prevention Initiative.

“Americans’ faith in institutions has been sliding for years. The chaos in Congress isn’t helping” via The Associated Press — For many Americans, the Republican dysfunction that has ground business in the U.S. House to a halt as two wars rage abroad and a budget crisis looms at home is feeding into a longer-term pessimism about the country’s core institutions. The lack of faith extends beyond Congress, with recent polling conducted both before and after the leadership meltdown finding mistrust in everything from the courts to organized religion. The disdain for Congress is just one area where Americans say they are losing faith. Various polls say the negative feelings include a loss of confidence or interest in institutions such as organized religion, policing, the Supreme Court and even banking.

— STATEWIDE —

“Special Session may mean a fast track for resolutions supporting Israel” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — No details of the legislation on tap for the Special Session have been formally laid out, but sources say that filed resolutions expressing support for Israel are likely to be on tap. “Support for Israel” is the second item on Passidomo’s memorandum for Special Session C, just behind Hurricane Idalia relief. It mirrors similar resolutions (HR 125 and SR 126) that were both filed the next business day after bombs started to fly in the Holy Land. Before this, the start of the Regular Session would have been the soonest those resolutions could have been addressed. “During the Special Session, as a full Senate, we will have the opportunity to formally express support for the State of Israel to exist as a sovereign, independent nation,” Passidomo wrote in her memorandum.

Fentrice Driskell pours cold water on Special Session — The House Democratic Leader thinks the imminent, focused Session is political in nature and would be better focused on something else. State Rep. Driskell, a Tampa Democrat, called last week’s request from DeSantis “another case of Ron DeSantis using the Legislature to try to help his failing presidential campaign.” Driskell claimed that “policy failures at home have left Floridians paying the most for homeowner’s insurance, auto insurance and rent in the country.” She thinks that constituents would thus rather have lawmakers focus on “pocketbook issues” rather than something that will advance his “ambitions.” Still, the Democratic figurehead said that her party will be “watching closely to make sure Floridians’ tax dollars aren’t wasted trying to impress out-of-state GOP Primary voters.”

“Veterans, military affairs among priorities for could-be-Gov. Jeannette Nuñez” via Danny McAuliffe of Florida Politics — Someone who could, without an election, become the state’s next Governor is spending some time talking about issues affecting vets and service members, although not without giving most of the credit to her former running mate. Lt. Gov. Nuñez recently hosted a roundtable discussion focused on military and veterans’ affairs alongside government and nonprofit heads. But while the panel talk is part of Nuñez’s own special campaign, “LG On Mission,” she never talks about her own efforts without mentioning those of DeSantis. “Over the last five years, Gov. DeSantis has allocated historic funding and enacted significant and meaningful legislation to ensure our military and veteran communities have the support they and their families deserve,” Nuñez said.

DeSantis brings in two new faces to CareerSource Florida Board — Welcome Ryan Goertzen and Darcy “D.C.” Reeves to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. DeSantis announced the appointments to the workforce development governing panel on Friday. Goertzen holds an executive position at the global defense giant AAR Corporation. Reeves is the Mayor of Pensacola. He also founded and ran a business before that, serving as the “Chief Entrepreneur Officer” for the Spring Entrepreneur Hub. In announcing the new appointments, DeSantis also reappointed to the Board Veterans Florida’s Joe Marino, Laurie Sallarulo of Junior Achievements of South Florida, Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder, Florida Institute of Technology’s Robert Salonen and Treasure Coast Business Summit’s Dana Trabulsy.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“High stakes: Upcoming recreational marijuana case will have far-reaching impact” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — A high-stakes legal showdown over the future of recreational marijuana in Florida is just weeks away, as the state’s highest court prepares to hear oral arguments in a case with far-reaching implications. At the center of the drama is Smart and Safe Florida, the organization campaigning to tweak the state’s constitution in a way that would greenlight the use of recreational marijuana. On the other side of the issue stands Attorney General Ashley Moody, who, along with the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Drug-Free American Foundation, has taken the legal sword against the proposed language, leading to a clash that promises as many twists and turns as a suspense novel. If approved, the Initiative will go to voters in 2024 and needs 60% approval to pass.

“Lois Frankel holds $1M as she mounts re-election bid” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frankel passed the $600,000 mark raised this election cycle as her closest Republican competitor failed to sustain his early momentum, campaign finance reports show. Andrew Gutmann had received national attention as an “anti-woke education activist” before moving to Palm Beach County from New York and declaring his candidacy to represent Trump’s congressional district. Florida’s 22nd Congressional District also covers the central county from the Boca Raton-Delray Beach line to West Palm Beach. Gutmann must get by two other Republicans running. In his first report, which covered the second quarter, he had bragging rights after raising $73,000 more than Frankel, the six-term West Palm Beach Democrat.

“Phil Ehr blasts Carlos Giménez’s temporary Speaker fix: ‘No more chaos and half measures’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After more than two weeks without a Speaker in Congress, U.S. Rep. Giménez and other Republicans should have something better to offer than a short-term fix, according to Giménez’s new Democratic challenger. Ehr, who switched this week from a Senate bid to running for Florida’s 28th Congressional District, said the GOP’s inability to select a new Speaker is emblematic of GOP dysfunction. Giménez’s push to install U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry as interim Speaker is “dangerous, irresponsible and an insult to the people of South Florida,” Ehr said. “Carlos needs to work with the Minority Leader to find a PERMANENT SOLUTION and get on with the business of the people,” he said in a statement.

“Alexcia Cox passes $100K raised in 4-person race to succeed PBC State Attorney Dave Aronberg” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief Assistant Cox is in the lead in a four-person money race to succeed her boss, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. Her campaign reports she’s raised more than $100,000 since launching her campaign to be the county’s top prosecutor in mid-June. Official filings show she raised $94,000. “I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we have received in such a short period,” Cox said in a prepared statement her campaign provided.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Palm Beach State Attorney hopeful Alexcia Cox raises $100K — A South Florida prosecutor is having some early success fundraising in the race to replace Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg. Alexia Cox, herself a lieutenant in Aronberg’s office, raised $100,000 in her first fundraising period since her mid-June launch. Cox called the strong financials a “reflection of our community’s desire for strong, tested leadership they know and trust.” A “battle-tested” prosecutor, Cox added that she’s running because she wants to “continue my work achieving justice for victims of crime and ensuring those who break the law are held accountable.” Three other Democratic challengers are in the field, including Gregg Lerman, Rolanda Silva and Craig Williams.

“How Key Biscayne became a pawn to secure $3 million for Hispanic chamber” via John Pacenti of the Key Biscayne Independent — Key Biscayne didn’t ask for the project — a stormwater technology pilot program. Still, it was name-dropped to secure $3 million in taxpayer dollars from the state budget. Now the recipient of the money, the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, says it was all an honest mistake. But the $3 million budget allocation is an example of how state dollars can be gobbled up by under-the-radar groups with the right endorsement and the right lobbyist — and maybe a little white lie. Questions about the $3 million started when state House Rep. Carolina Amesty claimed in a February request form that Village Manager Steve Williamson wrote the letter of support. That was news to Williamson, who said neither the lawmaker nor the chamber contacted the Village. “We wrote no letter of support,” he said this week. “They didn’t ask us for one nor did we give one.” Julio Fuentes, the chamber’s CEO, said the Williamson letter was mistakenly included in the funding request.

“Mayor’s demand for tunnel digs deep political hole with county” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The relationship between Broward County and its cities has often been fraught with tension and distrust over the years. Pick any regional issue, airport expansion, annexation, solid waste disposal, and problems that are sure to arise. Lately, relations between the county and the city of Fort Lauderdale appear to have reached an all-time low, and the stakes are extremely high. This could be Broward’s last best hope for a regional commuter rail that has been on civic wish lists since 1982. Rarely in South Florida’s history has so much talk produced so little. Those commuter rail cars would have to cross the New River over a bridge or through a tunnel. It’s very expensive, $3 billion for a tunnel, says a project consultant, which it calls “not financially feasible.” Time is short. Much of the money must come from Washington, with no way of knowing who will be elected President a year from now.

“Local Palestinians: Netanyahu and Hamas both stand in the way of peace” via Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — Ever since the terrorist group Hamas slaughtered or kidnapped hundreds of civilians Oct. 7 in Israel, and the Israeli government responded with airstrikes, attacks and a cutoff of food and water, some members of Palm Beach County’s Palestinian community have lamented the lack of focus on what they say are the peaceful solutions their people want. Nasser Halum and his lifelong friend Naz Azzam, both 51, were both born to Palestinian parents and grew up in Belle Glade among a community of hundreds from their parents’ homeland. When both describe the war between Israel’s government and Hamas, they both agree: Both sides stand in the way of peace.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis allies ask Florida judge to throw out Disney’s counterclaims in lawsuit” via The Associated Press — The Governing District said in court papers Wednesday that a state court judge should dismiss Disney’s counterclaims. The counterclaims seek a court declaration that the agreements are valid and that the District’s Board of DeSantis allies violated the company’s contracts, free speech and due process rights. The agreements shifted control over design and construction at Disney World from the District to the company and prohibited the District from using the likeness of Disney characters or other intellectual property without Disney’s permission. Agreements were signed in February before the DeSantis appointees took over the District; they claim the contracts neutered their powers for the District that provides municipal services for Disney World.

“Negligence by nonprofits led to sexual abuse of foster kids, lawsuit says” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Two nonprofits charged with administering Central Florida’s foster care system were negligent in their oversight, resulting in the sexual abuse of two girls placed in a Sanford home with a man who last year pleaded guilty to charges that he molested and covertly took video recordings of the school-age children as they changed in their bedrooms, a lawsuit alleges. The suit, filed earlier this year in Seminole County, says Embrace Families and the Children’s Home Society of Florida failed to intervene when a Sanford foster dad secretly recorded the girls. It’s one of two suits filed earlier this year claiming that Embrace Families, which oversees foster care in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, was negligent in placing children in homes where they faced sexual abuse.

“SpaceX launch lights up Space Coast skies for 2023 record” via Richard Tribou of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Space Coast was treated to a record 58th launch out over the Atlantic on Saturday night as SpaceX sent up yet another late-night Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral. A Falcon 9 carrying 23 more of its internet satellites lifted off from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:17 p.m. on a southerly trajectory flight so it was visible down the Florida east coast. The Space Coast had a record 57 launches in 2022, which it equaled four days ago when SpaceX sent up its last Starlink mission. SpaceX has been responsible for all but four of the launches from either Cape Canaveral or neighboring Kennedy Space Center with the others coming from United Launch Alliance and Relativity Space.

— LOCAL: TB —

“City Council members respond to pro-Israel backlash” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Dozens of St. Petersburg residents demanded that the City Council repeal a recently passed resolution supporting the state of Israel and condemning Hamas and Iran at the Council’s Oct. 19 meeting. Public speakers of all faiths asked why local leaders did not include support for innocent Palestinians — both at home and abroad. Many also bemoaned their municipal government’s formal involvement in geopolitical conflicts. Most of the 24 speakers gave impassioned yet measured comments. The meeting ended abruptly with cursing and pro-Palestinian chants. Council Chair Brandi Gabbard sent a statement. It began by expressing her staunch support of free speech. “Those who disrupted last night’s meeting took away the remaining speakers’ ability to exercise their rights,” Gabbard wrote. “They also took away any potential for … action upon their request.”

“Wife of DeSantis ally rakes in money for Hillsborough schools race” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — As expected, the Hillsborough County School Board campaign of Layla Collins, wife of Sen. Jay Collins, is getting big contributions from Republicans, GOP-oriented political committees and private school interests. Collins’s husband is a protégé of DeSantis, who heavily supported his 2022 Senate race. Layla Collins reported raising $36,911 in her first six weeks as a candidate, through Sept. 30, according to campaign finance reports. The reports indicate that Combs filed on Aug. 25 but had not yet begun active fundraising through September. Layla Collins’ campaign received dozens of contributions, nearly all for the legal maximum of $1,000, from Republican officeholders, political operatives, Tallahassee lobbyists and GOP-oriented political committees.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Dan Markel murder trial: What to follow, where to watch” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Jury selection in Charlie Adelson’s trial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Markel begins today. Florida Politics provides daily trial updates as well as analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy and legal communities. Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media (who with attorney Jason Solomon run the grassroots group Justice for Dan) will be in the courtroom to provide comprehensive reports. There are multiple sources of news and commentary on this case; after getting caught up through the Florida Politics back story of Charlie’s arrest and the many people involved, here’s where to watch and what to follow as this trial unfolds.

“‘Immense’ problems: Postal Service reviewing Tallahassee Mail ops, wants feedback” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — What do you think about mail service in Florida’s capital city? Now you can deliver your constructive criticism directly to the United States Postal Service as they review the operations and propose improvements for the Tallahassee Mail Processing Facility. Subpar mail delivery in Tallahassee has long been a subject of consternation among residents with the topic regularly exploding on social media or being raised to the attention of elected officials. “The problems are immense and the service has been awful for years,” said Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch, who has gotten an earful from constituents on the topic over the years.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Richard Corcoran will be paid $1.3 million to remake New College in DeSantis’ image” via Flagler Live — New College of Florida President Corcoran is set to earn up to $1.3 million per year in salary and benefits under a five-year contract approved Friday. The deal also steers hundreds of thousands of dollars in deferred compensation and retention payments to Corcoran, who served as interim president before being tapped earlier this month by New College’s Board of Trustees to lead the school permanently. The Board on Friday signed off on Corcoran’s employment agreement, which will need final approval from the state university system’s Board of Governors. Corcoran’s base salary will continue to be $699,000 under the contract that is slated to run for five years but is backdated to February when Corcoran was named interim president.

“Ted Blankenship launching campaign for Naples Mayor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Naples City Council member Blankenship will hold a campaign kickoff for his run for Mayor on Monday night in Baker Park. The longtime business executive will give up his seat on the Naples City Council to run. “I’ve enjoyed my time on Council, but I thought our Council has gotten a good way off track,” he said. “Similar to other parts of the country, we are not focusing on what matters most to residents and tend to micromanage a lot of other affairs in the city.” Blankenship will challenge Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who won the office in 2020 unseating Bill Barnett. In the same election, Blankenship won his seat on the Council edging out multiple incumbents.

“Rezoning for homes near Naples Airport on Rock Creek heads to Collier County Commissioners” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — A planned luxury community directly across from the Naples Airport is closer to happening after more than a year of negotiations with the Airport Authority. Landowner Erik Mogelvang, plans 15 single-family homes and 12 private boat docks on 11.4 acres. The developer and the Naples Airport Authority don’t agree about the community, but they have reached an easement agreement if the Collier County Board of County Commissioners approves the build. The county’s Planning Commission voted on Oct. 5 to send Mogelvang’s request for rezoning the property to Residential Planned Unit Development (RPUD) from agricultural to the Board of Commissioners after more than two hours of discussion.

— TOP OPINION —

“A party unfit for government” via Andrew Sullivan of The Weekly Dish — I know you know this, but it’s still vital to remember that a major political party is backing this incoherent, unhinged, fact-free narcissist to be President of the United States. It is therefore no surprise to discover that the same party is completely incapable of forming a stable majority in the House of Representatives because it too is incoherent, divided, unhinged and narcissistic. We’ve never had this amount of time without a Speaker in the history of the House.

But then we’ve never had a majority party as utterly vacuous as this one.

The leading candidate for the Speaker, who keeps running and keeps losing, is Jim Jordan, the apotheosis of Republican nihilism: he has passed no legislation in his time in office — zero! — and he was up to his neck in the attempt to overturn the last election and in the storming of the Capitol on January 6. He has launched investigations into every Trump prosecutor. His supporters have run intimidation campaigns, including death threats. He is entirely a negative, howling artifact of ideology.

So is his party.

A party wedded to ideological abstractions, emotional hissy-fits, constitutional brinkmanship and a strongman candidate is not a conservative party. It is the anti-conservative party. Objecting to everything is objecting to nothing. Gerrymandering yourself into a homogeneous, minority cult only rewards ever more extremism. Obsessed with themselves, demanding the impossible and risking everything for it: this is not a party that is in any way fit for government, and yet it is a party that is all but guaranteed huge sway because America is so polarized that extremists get away with anything.

Democrats … are capable of governing a democratic society according to the rules that such a society is built upon. The Republicans, quite simply, are not.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis isn’t at home abroad” via Bartom Swaim of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis is a gifted rhetorician. There are few domestic policy questions on which he isn’t prepared to give a coherent multipart answer. Only on foreign policy does he rely on ham-fisted conventional wisdom talking points. To be fair, avoiding substantive discussions of foreign policy may be the smarter political play. The GOP is badly divided on the Ukraine question; most voters don’t hold strong, consistent views on foreign policy, and campaign positions are often overtaken by events. DeSantis’ impatience with foreign policy may alienate some donor-class friends. But I wouldn’t discount his ability to talk uncommitted voters into joining his side. You need a President for foreign policy, as Nixon said, but DeSantis’ message — that he’s done it in Florida, and he can do it in Washington — may hold more appeal than simple poll questions can foretell.

“On foreign policy, America was far better off with Trump” via Sen. Rick Scott for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The terror and devastation unleashed on Israelis by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists have rightly horrified the world. Innocent families were murdered in their homes. Not since the Holocaust has the world witnessed such a brutal attack on the Jewish people. Years ago, facing the evil of the Nazi regime, FDR and Winston Churchill rightly gave the Axis powers a choice: total unconditional surrender or complete destruction. The Biden administration’s return to policies rooted in trying to pay off terror states like Iran and its proxies, trying to negotiate with them as if they respect diplomacy. The world saw what peace through strength looked like during the Trump administration.

“Floridians need to be climate voters in next election” via William “Coty” Keller of the Fort Myers News-Press — In Florida, the impact of global warming has much to do with how we vote. It’s not too soon to think about the next major election, which is only about a year away. What should we look for in the parties and candidates? Some Floridians are shocked by the recent events: Offshore waters the same temperature as a hot spa, increasing numbers and severity of life- and property-threatening storms, more sunny-day flooding and forest fires raging all over the world. Others view these happenings as harbingers of a more frightening future.

— ALOE —

“The ‘spookiest’ town in Florida is also the ‘Psychic Capital of the World,’ report says” via Dani Medina of Fox 35 Orlando — While Halloween may be right around the corner, there are U.S. cities that boast mystic and spine-chilling vibes all year long. Nestled among these spine-tingling small-town destinations is a city in Florida that has earned its spot on a new list of the 10 spookiest small towns in the country. “The United States has no shortage of spooky cities like Salem, Massachusetts and New Orleans, Louisiana,” travel site Far & Wide said about its report. “But in the noise and chaos of cities, it’s easy to escape anything that might make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. In small towns, on the other hand, there is often no way to avoid mystical energies that give you the creeps.” Cassadaga, in Volusia County just 8 miles southeast of DeLand, is ranked among the spookiest small towns in the U.S., according to Far & Wide. It’s also the only entry from Florida.



“Florida State is back, and an older brother watches with shredded nerves” via Chuck Culpepper of The Capitolist — Florida State has resurged to national relevance and stadium fullness. It qualifies once more as abuzz. The empty seats at Doak Campbell Stadium have died of chronic victory. The Spanish moss on the huge campus seems to hang with cheer. “My weekends,” Devon Travis says, “are very nerve-wracking.” For the four years from 2015 to 2018, while his alma mater began to misplace the throne it had known or at least neared for an eon, Travis played second base for the Toronto Blue Jays. Now he has come across something almost too meaningful to describe: watching his brother, Jordan Travis, younger by nine years while also the next child in the family sequence, pilot the Seminoles as a quarterback in a sixth college year along a gradual climb all the way to 13 touchdown passes with one interception in a spotless season.

