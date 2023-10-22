Veterans, military affairs among priorities for could-be-Gov. Jeannette Nuñez

Someone who could, without an election, become the state’s next Governor is spending some time talking about issues affecting vets and service members — although not without giving most of the credit to her former running mate.

Lieutenant Gov. Jeannette Nuñez recently hosted a roundtable discussion focused on military and veterans affairs alongside government and nonprofit heads. But while the panel talk is part of Nuñez’ own special campaign — “LG On Mission” — she never talks about her own efforts without mentioning those of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Over the last five years, Governor DeSantis has allocated historic funding and enacted significant and meaningful legislation to ensure our military and veteran communities have the support they and their families deserve,” Nuñez said in a statement, adding that she and DeSantis “will continue to find new ways to support those who have served as we look forward to the 2024 Legislative Session.”

The praise is typical of the position, often viewed as a supplement to or surrogate for the Governor.

But in Nuñez’ case, it’s also in her own best interest to support DeSantis as he runs a national campaign.

Under Florida’s succession laws, Nuñez would automatically take over as Governor should DeSantis be successful in his presidential bid and vacate his Florida post.

Such a sequence of events would be a winning political lottery ticket for someone like Nuñez.

Yes, she has built up name recognition by twice running alongside DeSantis on the ticket. But procedurally assuming the office is much less of an uphill battle than running by one’s self. And given the possible future competition, should DeSantis’ presidential bid fail, the opportunity for Nuñez to helm the state might vanish.

Potential replacement gubernatorial candidates come 2026 — when DeSantis would be term limited — include many with strong political capital.

Rumors suggest U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz could be among that group, for example, and his national name recognition and penchant for occupying headlines would make him a formidable primary opponent to Nuñez, who would have to remain in DeSantis’ shadow while he completes his second term and positions himself for something else afterward.

But if DeSantis were successful in his presidential campaign, suddenly Nuñez could campaign in 2026 with a two-year incumbency advantage. Depending on how her own administration handles the post-DeSantis years, the in-office upperhand could be enough to ward off any primary challenge.

That’s part of calculus for Nuñez’ early endorsement of DeSantis and subsequent campaign stumping. Her political fate is tied to his own.

Now, acting officially in her elected position, she’s building up her own presence, and assisting DeSantis in his campaign by maintaining his good standing among veterans (a class to which he belongs) and service members.

But it’s also, of course, a good thing independent of politics. As her office pointed out in a news release, Florida is home to 1.5 million veterans making it the third-largest veteran population in the country.

Nuñez will continue to “meet with veterans in every corner of the state and discuss how the administration can continue to put their needs at the forefront,” according to a media release.