Special Session may mean a fast track for resolutions supporting Israel

No details of the legislation on tap for the Special Session have been formally laid out, but sources say that filed resolutions expressing support for Israel are likely to be on tap.

“Support for Israel” is the second item on Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s memorandum for Special Session C, just behind Hurricane Idalia relief. It mirrors similar resolutions (HR 125 and SR 126) that were both filed the next business day that bombs started to fly in the Holy Land.

Before this, the start of the regular Session would have been the soonest those resolutions could have been addressed.

“During the Special Session, as a full Senate, we will have the opportunity to formally express support for the State of Israel to exist as a sovereign, independent nation,” Passidomo wrote in her memorandum.

The Special Session is slated to start Nov. 6.

Both bills resolve to express “unwavering support” for Israel’s sovereignty and its right to defend its borders. Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron filed the one in the House. And Democratic Sen. Lori Berman filed the one in the Senate.

Both call for members of Florida’s congressional delegation to bring a copy of the approved resolution to Israel’s ambassador, “as a testament to the enduring partnership between our states and the unwavering support of the state of Florida for the state of Israel.”

Both resolutions condemn “this unprovoked attack by Hamas against Israel and supports Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

Passidomo’s memorandum has the same language.

A rift between Democratic lawmakers and Republican ones in the Jewish Legislative Caucus had emerged in the immediate wake of the Hamas attack. And two Republicans complained that the caucus leadership hadn’t acted swiftly to take a stand supporting Israel.

But the caucus put out a statement this week that showed the two Republican Reps. Mike Caruso and Randy Fine were on board with the caucus statement.

“The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus stands together with our leadership who condemned the terrorist atrocities of Hamas and Iran visited upon the people of Israel,” the statement read. “There is no room in a civilized world for inhumanity and acts of violence.”