Hamas attack in Holy Land exposes rift among Jewish lawmakers

The horror triggered worldwide by Hamas’ attack on Israel also exposed a split among the members of the state’s Jewish Legislative Caucus.

Two Republican members — now resigned from the caucus — have gone on the offensive against their former Democratic caucus colleagues because of their response, or lack thereof.

Brevard County GOP Rep. Randy Fine said there ceased to be such a caucus when he quit in January because he was getting tired of “lectures” from the Democrats in the caucus on national politics.

Fine appears to be more than just fatigued, however, considering what he posted on X not long after the world learned of the panicked young people running from gunfire at an Israeli music festival.

“I can’t tell if you’re just clinically stupid or if you actually believe this stuff,” Fine wrote in reply to a post by Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky. She was criticizing those connecting the $6 billion in humanitarian aid recently released to Iran to the Hamas attacks.

“Either way, Jews are dead because of you. Live with that,” Fine wrote.

Then, on the third day after hostilities ignited the Holy Land, Palm Beach County Republican Rep. Mike Caruso fired off an email to Broward County Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb, Chair of the Jewish Legislative Caucus, saying that he was resigning from the caucus.

“For this caucuses silence and failure to stand against the murderous antisemitic attack by Hamas and abstaining from complete support for Israel,” he wrote to Gottlieb.

Later, he said, he was embarrassed the caucus hadn’t spoken out like numerous other politicians.

“That’s weak,” he said. “I thought that we need to come together and rise up in solidarity for Israel and that wasn’t happening in the Jewish caucus.”

Caruso said Gottlieb shared Caruso’s resignation on a thread with the rest of the caucus and replied, “I appreciate your explaining the deadly attack to me. I’ve been dealing with friends who are experiencing this grave tragedy and have not had the chance to compose a statement yet.”

“I also appreciate your reactive and divisive rhetoric, when you could have authored a statement for us to share,” Gottlieb’s email added.

Fine, apparently, was also on the thread, despite his January resignation. He accused the Democrats of delaying a statement in order to compose a response that would “thread the needle” with progressives — something that would be acceptable to Black Lives Matter activists and two Muslim Congresswomen from Michigan and Minnesota, whose statements on the crisis have been widely criticized.

The situation sprang into full view as The Jolt published an article under the byline of Caruso’s wife, Tracy Caruso, with parts of the email thread. The opening paragraph says that Gottlieb’s failure to issue a statement “has torn the caucus apart.”

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, another Republican member of the caucus, says she remains a member, however.

Gottlieb said the Jolt article seemed to confirm that his colleagues across the aisle are more interested in making a political statement than standing up for Israel.

“They clearly would rather not work together at a time when we should be united,” Gottlieb said, noting that all caucus members are co-equal. “At a time when Jews are being attacked, they thought their voice was strongest attacking other Jews.”

Polsky said Fine’s fire on X didn’t surprise her, but the article Tracy Caruso wrote certainly did. She’s been a part of the Palm Beach County delegation for six years alongside Tracy Caruso’s husband. The article referenced Polsky’s remarks about the Iranian aid on Twitter as “all sorts of insults to Republicans,” and described her as “nothing more than a less fashionable squad member.”

“The Squad” is often used as shorthand to describe four Congresswomen representing the more progressive wing of the Democrats.

“We’ve been working together for the betterment of Palm Beach County for six years,” Polsky said of Mike Caruso.

This reaction is not helpful, she said.

“How dare he act as if I am anything less than 100% pro-Israel and committed to my faith?” Polsky said.