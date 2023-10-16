October 16, 2023
Personnel note: Shumaker Advisors continues expanding, adds Amy Bisceglia, Michelle Turman

Bisceglia Truman copy
Bisceglia joins as a Principal. Turman will serve as VP.

Government affairs firm Shumaker Advisors is continuing to expand its Tallahassee team with the addition of Amy Bisceglia and Michelle Turman.

Bisceglia, who comes aboard as a Principal, has more than 15 years of experience in the Capitol, most recently working at the lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates. Shumaker touted her deep understanding of the legislative landscape at the state level and her ability to advise clients and help them develop strategies for their governmental success.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Shumaker Advisors team and ready to contribute my best to help us reach new heights together,” she said.

Turman has deep experience in the nonprofit sector. She was as an executive and founder of Catalyst Consulting Services, where she was successful in advancing the missions of various nonprofit organizations. Shumaker Advisors said her unique perspective into the nonprofit sector will play a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s portfolio of services and enabling it to advocate for causes that matter deeply to its clients.

“I am proud to join Shumaker Advisors so that together we can increase the impact of our nonprofit clients in the communities we serve,” Turman said.

Bisceglia and Turman join a team that has quickly become one of the most influential and experienced public affairs firms in Florida and beyond. Shumaker Advisors — which also has offices in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington — also recently bolstered its federal team with the addition of Chris Salemme as Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs.

“Shumaker Advisors has experienced a surge in client growth, a testament to our dedication and proven track record in achieving results,” said Ron Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Amy’s widespread state government experience and Michelle’s extensive nonprofit experience makes them perfect additions as we expand our reach and strengthen client connections throughout Florida.“

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

