Rick Scott thinks domestic terror potential is at 9/11 level

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is worried that the “open border” with Mexico could lead to Americans experiencing the worst terror attack since Sept. 11, 2001.

“We know there’s people on the terrorist watch list that have come across,” Scott said on Monday’s “Mornings with Maria.” He agreed with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s warning that domestic risk is approaching the levels on that fateful day 22 years ago.

“We have got to understand we have got an open border,” Scott added. “We have a significant risk of a terror attack right here in our country.”

Scott also believes, regarding the Palestinians on the Gaza Strip, that any casualties are the fault of Hamas and not Israeli forces that seem poised to enter the territory to destroy the terror group and recover hostages.

“How about the over 1,000 people killed in Israel? How about the 30 Americans? How about the people held hostage? That’s what we ought to be focused on,” Scott told Fox Business viewers.

The Senator then offered criticisms of Hamas’ tactics, before arguing that Israel must “completely annihilate” the terror group.

“Anybody that dies in Gaza is the responsibility of Hamas. Hamas caused this. They’re the ones who attacked the citizens in Israel. They’re the ones that are using civilians as a shield. They’re the ones that are preventing civilians from getting to the border with Egypt. Egypt is the one that’s preventing them from crossing the border,” Scott said.

“Hamas is responsible for whatever happens in Gaza. Not what Israel has to do. They don’t have a choice. They have to go in and completely annihilate Hamas. (It’s) no different than (how) we had to annihilate ISIS if we want to make sure we don’t have another terrorist attack.”