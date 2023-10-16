Florida gas prices at 3-month low

Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest level in three months, sinking by Sunday to $3.33 per gallon — a 15-cent drop in the last week, per AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Florida’s gas prices sank somewhat steadily over the past four weeks from $3.69 per gallon.

The discount at the pump is largely due to falling oil prices, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“However, the downward trend could stall soon,” he added. “Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.”

The price of U.S. crude settled at $87.69 per barrel Friday, a $4.90-per-barrel uptick (6%) from the week prior.

But the price is still well below the $93-per-barrel high seen Sept. 27 after the Group of Seven — consisting of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom — announced plans to financially assist Ukraine by tightening sanctions on Russia.

AAA said the oil market is also uneasy about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

By late Sunday, the price of oil trended lower in overnight trading.

Unchanged is where gas in Florida costs the most. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metropolitan area again led all others at $3.53 per gallon. Naples ($3.49 per barrel) and Tallahassee ($3.45) followed.

Gas is cheapest in Pensacola, where motorists are paying $3.16 at the pump, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.19) and Orlando ($3.25).

Florida gas prices remain markedly below the national $3.60-per-gallon average but are notably higher than prices in the state’s nearest neighbor. Georgia drivers and motorcyclists are paying $3.07 per gallon on average to fill their tanks.

Californians have the worst pump woes, shelling out about $5.62 per gallon to refuel. Mississippians and Texans have it best, paying $3.07 per gallon.