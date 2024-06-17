Donald Trump tops fleet of endorsements for Mike Haridopolos

Mike Haridopolos picked up the one endorsement every GOP congressional candidate wants, and he’s touting a couple dozen more nods from influential Florida Republicans to boot.

Former President Donald Trump has offered his support to Haridopolos, who is one of three Republicans vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Posey in Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

“Mike Haridopolos will be a fantastic Representative for Florida’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Mike has a strong record of success and incredible support from his Community. In Congress, he will Fight Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Support our Military/Vets, Champion American Energy Independence, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

The former President’s signature line followed: “Mike Haridopolos has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump announced his support the same day Haridopolos’ campaign released a lengthy list of endorsements from elected officials representing communities within the Space Coast-based district, including state Reps. Thad Altman, Robbie Brackett, Randy Fine, Tyler Sirois and Chase Tramont, as well as state Sen. Erin Grall.

The Haridopolos campaign highlighted an endorsement from Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who said the candidate “has always stood strong as a shepherd of our taxpayer dollars and will use his vast experience to make sound decisions that are in the best interest of America.”

Haridopolos responded, “District 8 has been my home for over 35 years, and I’m truly honored to have such overwhelming support from so many of our local conservative leaders. I am proud of the work our campaign is doing to earn the support of voters, from having the support of local leaders to knocking on thousands of doors and putting up hundreds of yard signs in just a few short weeks.

“In Congress, I will tirelessly fight for the priorities important to the families who call this district home, from good jobs to safer communities, to a stronger space program and a cleaner Indian River. I will put our district first and get results to make our community better.”

Haridopolos’ surprise late entry into the CD 8 contest came after Posey announced he would not seek re-election. The incumbent quickly endorsed the former Florida Senate President as his successor. The list was later bolstered by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, as well as U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

The former state lawmaker-turned-lobbyist is one of three Republicans running to succeed Posey. He faces Joe Babits and John Hearton, who both filed to challenge Posey before the incumbent announced his retirement. The Primary will be decided on Aug. 20.

Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow have also qualified as candidates and will face off in a Democratic Primary, though CD 8 is considered a safe red seat. Trump carried the district with 58% support in 2020. Two years later, Rubio won in the district over Democratic nominee Val Demings, 63%-36%.