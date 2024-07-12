Internal poll shows Monique Worrell with 11-point lead

A new Democratic poll gives Monique Worrell a double-digit lead in an Orlando area State Attorney’s race.

Moreover, voters say they are ready to deliver a message to Gov. Ron DeSantis on suspending the elected prosecutor.

A survey by Change Research found that Worrell had an 11-percentage-point lead on independent Andrew Bain, the person DeSantis appointed to serve the remainder of Worrell’s term.

Asked who voters supported in a head-to-head race, 42% said they supported Worrell, compared to just 30% backing Bain and 29% who remain undecided. That notably puts Worrell under a majority, but she also only needs to win over a third of those on the fence.

An informed poll suggests that should not be hard. When those surveyed heard biographical statements on each candidate, her lead exploded to 19 points, with the Democrat taking 52% of support to Bain’s 33%.

Notably, the pollsters did not release the results of a three-way General Election in the race; two Republicans have qualified for the office and remain engaged in a contentious Primary. Sources close to the campaign said Change Research did poll a three-way race and still found Worrell winning, but data was not immediately made available.

The polling also tested how a central message behind Worrell has played with voters. DeSantis suspended Worrell, a Democrat, claiming she did not faithfully prosecute the law, and later campaigned for President on the fact he suspended two George Soros-backed prosecutors.

However, the poll found voters in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit skeptical about the Governor’s motives.

“A significant portion of voters view Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell as politically motivated,” wrote pollster Sumati Thomas.

“Nearly half, 47%, believe the suspension was a calculated move to disrupt Worrell’s progressive reforms and disregard the electorate’s choice for State Attorney. In stark contrast, only 26% of voters believe Worrell’s suspension was justified due to her alleged ineffective policies.”

Additionally, the poll found 54% of voters disagreed with DeSantis appointing individuals who had lost prior elections.

Worrell’s campaign released the polling the same day it released a new TV ad with messaging amplifying the winning points.

“When they can’t win at the ballot box, they cheat,” a narrator states.

“Ron DeSantis silenced our voices, installing his hand-picked State Attorney, Andrew Bain,” he said.

It went on to suggest Bain supports a MAGA agenda and a “return to mass incarceration.”

“We’re fighting back because democracy matters.”