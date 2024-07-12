July 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Internal poll shows Monique Worrell with 11-point lead

Jacob OglesJuly 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Makenzi Mahler named Finance Coordinator at Florida Freedom Fund

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.12.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden says during news conference he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out

worrell
The Democrat released polling showing her winning a head-to-head.

A new Democratic poll gives Monique Worrell a double-digit lead in an Orlando area State Attorney’s race.

Moreover, voters say they are ready to deliver a message to Gov. Ron DeSantis on suspending the elected prosecutor.

A survey by Change Research found that Worrell had an 11-percentage-point lead on independent Andrew Bain, the person DeSantis appointed to serve the remainder of Worrell’s term.

Asked who voters supported in a head-to-head race, 42% said they supported Worrell, compared to just 30% backing Bain and 29% who remain undecided. That notably puts Worrell under a majority, but she also only needs to win over a third of those on the fence.

An informed poll suggests that should not be hard. When those surveyed heard biographical statements on each candidate, her lead exploded to 19 points, with the Democrat taking 52% of support to Bain’s 33%.

Notably, the pollsters did not release the results of a three-way General Election in the race; two Republicans have qualified for the office and remain engaged in a contentious Primary. Sources close to the campaign said Change Research did poll a three-way race and still found Worrell winning, but data was not immediately made available.

The polling also tested how a central message behind Worrell has played with voters. DeSantis suspended Worrell, a Democrat, claiming she did not faithfully prosecute the law, and later campaigned for President on the fact he suspended two George Soros-backed prosecutors.

However, the poll found voters in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit skeptical about the Governor’s motives.

“A significant portion of voters view Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell as politically motivated,” wrote pollster Sumati Thomas.

“Nearly half, 47%, believe the suspension was a calculated move to disrupt Worrell’s progressive reforms and disregard the electorate’s choice for State Attorney. In stark contrast, only 26% of voters believe Worrell’s suspension was justified due to her alleged ineffective policies.”

Additionally, the poll found 54% of voters disagreed with DeSantis appointing individuals who had lost prior elections.

Worrell’s campaign released the polling the same day it released a new TV ad with messaging amplifying the winning points.

“When they can’t win at the ballot box, they cheat,” a narrator states.

“Ron DeSantis silenced our voices, installing his hand-picked State Attorney, Andrew Bain,” he said.

It went on to suggest Bain supports a MAGA agenda and a “return to mass incarceration.”

“We’re fighting back because democracy matters.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMakenzi Mahler named Finance Coordinator at Florida Freedom Fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories