South Florida AFL-CIO backs James Reyes for Miami-Dade County Sheriff

Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes is adding another significant local endorsement in his bid to become the county’s next Sheriff, pulling in support from the South Florida AFL-CIO.

“When you want to know what a public servant truly believes in, you look at what they’ve done. Chief James Reyes has an incredible track record of fighting for workers rights, supporting his staff, and engaging in good faith collective bargaining because he knows that when our law enforcement workers’ needs are met, our communities are safer for it,” South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell said .

“We are proud to endorse Chief Reyes and look forward to working with him as Sheriff.”

The organization includes 53 affiliated unions representing more than 239,000 workers. Mitchell’s Monday statement adds to Reyes’ union support. Florida’s chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is also backing Reyes.

Reyes, a Democrat, is part of a jam-packed field to become the county’s first elected Sheriff since the 1960s. He’s the best fundraiser in the field so far, giving him plenty of financial resources. He thanked the South Florida AFL-CIO for its support in a prepared statement.

“It’s an honor to receive this endorsement from our South Florida AFL-CIO members. I have always been proud to support our workers because taking care of our community and keeping our residents safe means we must also take care of our law enforcement professionals by ensuring they get the pay and benefits they deserve,” Reyes said.

“As our next Sheriff, I’ll keep engaging in good faith collective bargaining and will always support the brave men and women who keep Miami-Dade safe.”

Reyes has locked in a lot of local support as he continues his campaign. That includes an endorsement from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

With qualifying over and the field now set, Reyes will compete against Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired Democratic Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell for the Democratic nomination. That Primary will take place on Aug. 20. The winner will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.