June 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump endorses ‘tremendous champion’ Neal Dunn for re-election in CD 2

Ryan NicolJune 17, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

All but 1 Pinellas constitutional officer elected without opposition

APoliticalHeadlines

U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Gaming Compact allowing sports wagering in Florida

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Senate leaders endorse ‘champion’ Bryan Ávila for re-election to SD 39

neal dunn
'Neal Dunn has my Complete and Total Endorsement.'

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is endorsing GOP U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn for re-election to Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Congressman Neal Dunn is a tremendous champion for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District!” Trump wrote in a prepared statement backing Dunn’s bid.

“An accomplished surgeon and a retired Major in the U.S. Army, Neal is fighting hard to Deliver Quality Care to our Brave Veterans, Strengthen our Military, Grow the Economy, Lower Inflation, Restore American Energy Independence, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Neal Dunn has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Dunn is up against former teacher and business owner Rhonda Woodward for the Republican nomination. She formally launched her campaign last week, positioning herself as an “American First” candidate. But with Trump now backing Dunn, the incumbent will be the heavy favorite heading into the Aug. 20 Primary Election.

“I am very honored and proud to have the endorsement of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Dunn said in a prepared statement, predicting a Trump win in 2024. “I look forward to helping President Trump secure our border and make our economy great again!”

CD 2 leans Republican, and Dunn won the General Election in 2022 with nearly 60% of the vote. That contest was highly watched, as Dunn faced off against his colleague, now-former Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, following the decennial census.

The map crafted by the Legislature during redistricting prompted the two incumbents to run in the same district. With a lot of attention on the race, and even with an established Democratic lawmaker challenging Dunn, the Republican still won by nearly 20 points.

The district, however, is slightly more competitive than one might think just by looking at the 2022 contest. That year was a historically strong election for Republicans throughout the state. But in 2020, Trump pulled in just under 55% of the vote, leaving some possibility that the seat could be competitive in a General Election under the right circumstances.

Democrat Meghann Hovey qualified just ahead of the April deadline to compete against Dunn, though it remains to be seen what resources she will have to compete here.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSouth Florida AFL-CIO backs James Reyes for Miami-Dade County Sheriff

next4 Florida counties make top 10 list of counties most likely to flood

One comment

  • Not a Felon

    June 17, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Does Florida Politics support every candidate the convicted Felon supports? I can think of no other reason that you put in Bold Headlines who he supports..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories