Donald Trump endorses ‘tremendous champion’ Neal Dunn for re-election in CD 2

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is endorsing GOP U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn for re-election to Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Congressman Neal Dunn is a tremendous champion for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District!” Trump wrote in a prepared statement backing Dunn’s bid.

“An accomplished surgeon and a retired Major in the U.S. Army, Neal is fighting hard to Deliver Quality Care to our Brave Veterans, Strengthen our Military, Grow the Economy, Lower Inflation, Restore American Energy Independence, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Neal Dunn has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Dunn is up against former teacher and business owner Rhonda Woodward for the Republican nomination. She formally launched her campaign last week, positioning herself as an “American First” candidate. But with Trump now backing Dunn, the incumbent will be the heavy favorite heading into the Aug. 20 Primary Election.

“I am very honored and proud to have the endorsement of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Dunn said in a prepared statement, predicting a Trump win in 2024. “I look forward to helping President Trump secure our border and make our economy great again!”

CD 2 leans Republican, and Dunn won the General Election in 2022 with nearly 60% of the vote. That contest was highly watched, as Dunn faced off against his colleague, now-former Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, following the decennial census.

The map crafted by the Legislature during redistricting prompted the two incumbents to run in the same district. With a lot of attention on the race, and even with an established Democratic lawmaker challenging Dunn, the Republican still won by nearly 20 points.

The district, however, is slightly more competitive than one might think just by looking at the 2022 contest. That year was a historically strong election for Republicans throughout the state. But in 2020, Trump pulled in just under 55% of the vote, leaving some possibility that the seat could be competitive in a General Election under the right circumstances.

Democrat Meghann Hovey qualified just ahead of the April deadline to compete against Dunn, though it remains to be seen what resources she will have to compete here.