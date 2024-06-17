4 Florida counties make top 10 list of counties most likely to flood

As South Florida begins the process of trying to dry out after a deluge of torrential downpours, the counties hit hardest are among those ranked as prime spots to get waterlogged, according to a list of U.S. counties most likely to flood.

The list compiled by LawnStarter.com compared 943 counties across America that have at least a moderate chance of flooding, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency data. Four Florida counties were in the top 10, including Volusia, Miami-Dade, St. Johns and Brevard, which were ranked seventh through 10th, respectively.

Two other Florida counties were in the top 25, with Dixie at No. 12 and Duval at No. 24.

Only New Jersey had as many counties as Florida in the top 10. Harris County, Texas, home to Houston, topped the list.

“We considered each county’s risk and expected annual loss from riverine and coastal flooding. We also looked at the share of populations of children, elderly, and residents in mobile homes, in addition to local demand for flood insurance,” a LawnStarter news release said.

Florida had a total of 22 counties ranked in the top 100. The rankings noted that Florida in general is lumped in with other Gulf Coast states in terms of having a notable risk of flooding.

“Gulf Coast states, Florida, Louisiana and Texas account for nearly half of the 100 most vulnerable counties to (often Hurricane related) Flooding. Counties in Texas and Louisiana anticipate among the highest economic impacts from riverine flooding,” analysis in the ranking said.

Still, last week’s heavy rains which draped Florida from about Orlando south did heavy damage, without any tropical storm or hurricane, as a front stalled over the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in multiple South Florida counties as flash flooding inundated many areas. such as Miami-Dade, Broward, Lee and Collier counties. All are among the top 100 on the LawnStarter list.

Meanwhile, agricultural interests and workers are still trying to bounce back from the heavy rains, as Florida sugarcane farmers are returning to normal operations after more than 10 inches of rain drenched many areas in the past week.