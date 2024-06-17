Glades farmers recovering after days of rainfall at levels ‘expected from a hurricane’

Glades farmers are working to return to normal operations after being hit with days of rainfall akin to a hurricane.

That’s according to the Florida Sugarcane Farmers, a group which aims to support and promote those farmers.

The area had been dealing with dry conditions prior to the deluge. But while some rain would have helped alleviate the dry spell in the Glades, the amount of rain seen late last week is causing headaches for farmers.

The intense rainfall across the southern part of the state prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in more southern counties due in part to flash flooding.

The downpour also caused significant standing water on those farms, per a Friday report from Florida Sugarcane Farmers, with many farms facing repairs due to the damage of the rushing water during the storms.

The group predicted several days of halted operations due to the rainfall. The totals were “similar to or in excess of what would be expected from a hurricane,” the group said. They quote a report from the South Florida Water Management District, saying the one-week time frame covering last week’s storms could be the “wettest seven days in June” in three decades.