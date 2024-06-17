June 17, 2024
Florida Bar convention this week strives for collaboration among lawyers
Florida Bar holds annual convention in Orlando.

A law book with a gavel - Constitution
Keynote speakers at the Florida Bar convention in Orlando will include Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice and former State Supreme Court Justice.

Thousands of lawyers will descend on Orlando this week for the Annual Florida Bar Convention, and this year’s theme will be “The Power of Us, Collaborating for Tomorrow.”

The 2024 Florida Bar Convention will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Hotels. The event will focus on the importance of cooperation among Sunshine State lawyers and how that can influence the future of practicing law.

While many of the events and seminars for the four-day event will focus on elements of being a practicing lawyer, Florida Bar members will also install their top representatives in the organization. Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a Miami lawyer, will be installed as the 76th President of the Florida Bar. Lawyer Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes of West Palm Beach will be installed as President-elect.

There is a large lineup of events through the duration of the event. A judicial luncheon on Thursday will honor top members of the judiciary branch in Florida. Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz will deliver the State of the Judiciary address.

A 50-year-member luncheon set for Friday will pay homage to Florida Bar members who have been practicing for half a century or more. Former Florida Supreme Court Justice James E.C. Perry and Patt Maney, who is a former Okaloosa County judge and is currently a Republican member of the House, will be keynote speakers during that luncheon.

A general assembly also on Friday will involve an address from current Florida Bar President F. Scott Westheimer. He’ll provide a “state of the Florida Bar” address and also present awards to outstanding attorneys in the state.

The Florida Bar was established in 1949.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories