June 17, 2024
Randolph Bracy’s sister endorses his opponent in his Senate race
Gabrielle Russon June 17, 2024

FLAPOL030922CH038
The race between Bracy and Sen. Geraldine Thompson has turned heated.

There seems to be some bad blood between Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and her brother, Randolph Bracy, after she made a surprise endorsement in his Senate race.

Bracy Davis is supporting her brother’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Geraldine Thompson, in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 15.

“Senator Thompson’s unwavering commitment to our community and her exemplary leadership make her the ideal candidate to continue representing us in the Florida Senate,” Bracy Davis said in a press release, noting the endorsement came collectively from the Democratic members of the Orange County legislative delegation.

“We believe that Senator Thompson’s re-election is crucial for the continued progress of our community, and we are committed to supporting her campaign.”

Randolph Bracy, who previously lost his bid for Congress in 2022, told the Orlando Sentinel that his sister endorsed his opponent “out of personal disdain for me.”

“I love my sister, but … as God began to elevate and bless my life, the more envious and jealous she has become,” he told the Sentinel in an email.

The race between the Bracy and Thompson has turned heated.

Earlier this month, Bracy held a press conference and threatened to sue Thompson because he accused her of not living in SD 15.

Thompson showed up at the press conference.

“Sen. Geraldine Thompson showed extreme disrespect and desperation by trying to crash my news conference today,” he complained later on social media. “She was uninvited and refused to leave the podium area. Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s blatant disregard for showing respect and professionalism even shocked me.”

Thompson defended herself, arguing she moved in with her daughter to take care of her grandchild. Her husband remains in the couple’s home, she said.

She also said she didn’t know why Bracy was raising the issue, as she accused Bracy of also having a homestead outside the district.

Thompson vowed to defend herself in court.

“I’m prepared for litigation if it comes to that,” Thompson said.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

