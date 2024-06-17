Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces endorsements from Black leaders across Florida

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is announcing endorsements from key Black leaders as she seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The list includes sitting lawmakers around the state.

“I am honored and humbled to continue to earn the support of Florida’s Black community leaders as we fight for a brighter future together,” the Miami Democrat said. “The Black community has always been a driving force for progress in Florida and around the country.”

State Sens. Tracie Davis and Shevin Jones are among those backing Mucarsel-Powell. Also on board are House members, including state Reps. Bruce Antone, Kevin Chambliss, Ashley Gantt, Angie Nixon, Michele Rayner, Patricia Williams and Marie Woodson.

The list reiterates a formal endorsement from 2022 U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Val Demings, who served with Mucarsel-Powell in the U.S. House and first endorsed Mucarsel-Powell in January.

A number of important elected leaders in South Florida and Southwest Florida also make the list, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons, Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and former Manatee County School Board member James Golden.

Marvin Dunn, a historian and Florida International University professor emeritus, also endorsed Mucarsel-Powell, as did Daniel Henry, Chair of Duval Dems and a member of the Democratic National Committee.

Mucarsel-Powell is the leading fundraiser in the Democratic nomination to take on Scott and faces South Florida businessman Stanley Campbell, brother of South Florida entertainer and activist Luther Campbell.

She said activating Black voters would be critical for Democrats to succeed in Florida elections in November.

“That’s why it’s so important for us all to come together to defeat Rick Scott,” she said. “He openly attacks diversity, equity and inclusion. And says nothing while extremists attempt to strip away the Black community’s political power by purging people from the voter rolls.

“As a South American immigrant and a Latina, I know our diversity is our strength in Florida. And we deserve a Senator who’s ready to end disparities in healthcare, housing, education and employment opportunities and who will help bring our Black and Latino communities together to protect the freedom, democracy and rights Rick Scott wants to strip away. I’ll be proud to continue fighting for our Black community in the Senate.”