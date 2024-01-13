January 13, 2024
Val Demings backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate
Photos courtesy Giffords.

Jacob Ogles

Debbie-Val
The Democratic nominee in 2022 wants her former colleague to serve that role this cycle.

Former U.S. Rep. Val Demings did not win her Senate race in 2022. But she thinks former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell can do the job in 2024.

The Orlando Democrat formally endorsed her old Congressional colleague for Senate in 2024 against incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Having served alongside Debbie for years in Congress and on the Judiciary Committee, I’ve witnessed her fierce dedication to public service and tireless advocacy for Floridians across the state firsthand,” Demings said.

“From her work keeping our communities safe to her leadership on health care and affordability, Debbie has proven time and time again that, unlike Rick Scott, she is a true champion for our communities. I am thrilled to endorse my dear friend and colleague Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in her run for Senate. Debbie has never backed down in the fight for working families, and her will to defend Floridians’ freedoms is exactly what we need in the U.S. Senate. Together, we will propel Debbie to victory this November.”

Mucarsel-Powell embraced the support.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to have the support of someone who I have the privilege of calling my dear friend, Chief Val Demings, whose unwavering commitment to public safety, civil rights, and justice has always inspired me,” the Miami Democrat said.

“Her endorsement means the world to me and is a testament to our shared dedication to serving the people of Florida and moving the state forward in 2024. Chief Demings knows as well as anyone that Rick Scott’s lack of leadership is a roadmap to failure for our state. But with her support, I am confident we’ll retire Rick and unite to build a brighter future for all Floridians.”

Demings and Mucarsel-Powell served alongside each other in the House from 2019 to 2021. Demings vacated her House seat in 2022 to challenge U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio but she ultimately lost by 17 percentage points to the Republican incumbent.

Demings was seen last summer speaking to Mucarsel-Powell as Senate Republicans recruited the candidate into the race, so it’s no surprise she now supports her former colleague’s campaign.

One comment

  • The Dude

    January 13, 2024 at 8:44 am

    Hilarious. A couple of has beens.

