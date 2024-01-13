Ron DeSantis does clean-up on post-Iowa travel plans

Gov. Ron DeSantis says media got it wrong when they reported about his decision to go to South Carolina directly from Iowa, noting that coverage elided that he would get to New Hampshire soon enough.

While he will go to South Carolina, it won’t be at the expense of the Granite State, he said.

“Thanks for saying it accurately because some media was saying we weren’t,” DeSantis said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

DeSantis clarified that he’s going to “do an event in Greenville on Tuesday morning” but will “fly to New Hampshire and do a town hall on CNN later that night and do a lot of stuff in New Hampshire.”

But it became clear DeSantis was more interested in pressing his Palmetto State message.

“If you look at South Carolina, Nikki Haley was Governor there and I got like five times more endorsements from state legislators, current and former, than she does, and that would be unthinkable for the opposite to happen in a place like Florida. And so she’s really out of step, I think, with South Carolina.”

“We’re going to show that with the support we have. And people have been focusing on Iowa, but we’ve been building these organizations in New Hampshire and in South Carolina as well,” DeSantis said.

While the Governor will “start in South Carolina,” he’d like to debate Haley in New Hampshire.

Polls don’t suggest a debate would be in her interest in the Granite State, where the race appears to be between Trump and his former U.N. Ambassador.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each, with Haley at 31% and Trump 14 points ahead of her.

This poll is actually worse for DeSantis than an Emerson College survey that came out earlier Thursday, in which the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.