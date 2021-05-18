Val Demings to challenge Marco Rubio in 2022 rather than run for Florida Governor

Val Demings will challenge Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate in 2022 rather than run for Florida Governor, several sources familiar with her decision-making process tell Florida Politics.

“Over the last week, (there have been) serious conversations and enthusiasm from leadership about her candidacy,” said a top Democratic fundraiser who has been advising Demings. “Announcement coming in next couple weeks.”

Demings’ decision to run for the U.S. Senate was first reported by Marc Caputo of POLITICO.

In Demings, many Florida Democrats believe they have the ideal candidate to run against Rubio.

“Val is a powerhouse candidate like Democrats haven’t had run for Senate in decades,” said one Democratic strategist who has worked with Demings. “She brings momentum and instant credibility in Florida and nationally. And she has a unique ability to overcome the typical Republican attacks.”

“Rubio is in for the fight of his life,” said prominent Democratic trial lawyer John Morgan, who notes that Demings “being a cop will be an advantage in the General.”

The likelihood that Demings will take on Rubio rather than Ron DeSantis is a result of a non-stop courtship by national Democrats and U.S. Senate leadership who, like most observers of Florida politics, believe Rubio is an easier target than DeSantis, who has become, arguably, the second most popular Republican in the country behind former president Donald Trump.

One Democratic fundraiser, not connected to Demings, suggested that DeSantis’ eye-popping fundraising numbers may have factored in Demings’ thinking.

“It spooked her,” said the fundraiser, who works often with the Florida Alliance, a coalition of wealthy progressive donors. “She was originally set to announce for Governor before Memorial Day but that $14 million changed that.” The $14 million is a reference to DeSantis’ fundraising haul for the month of April.

With Demings challenging Rubio for the U.S. Senate, the calculus for another Central Florida Democrat likely changes.

Last week, Axios reported that U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy would announce in June that she would mount a statewide bid. Murphy appeared to walk that back a bit. In a statement sent to the Orlando Sentinel, campaign spokesperson Lauren Calmet said Murphy “has not made a decision on whether to run for the U.S. Senate.”

Many of the same Democratic insiders saying Demings will run for U.S. Senate are also saying Murphy won’t compete in a primary against Demings if Demings pulls the trigger on her own bid.

Demings is coming off a two-year run in which her national standing has skyrocketed.

As a leading congressional critic of President Trump, she was a key player in his first impeachment, first in committee hearings, then as a House impeachment manager. As a former Orlando Police Chief, she has drawn attention as an insider’s advocate of law enforcement reform. Last summer she was being widely discussed as a potential running mate to now-President Joe Biden.

“Val Demings is the candidate Democrats need now,” said one top-rank Democratic fundraiser who has met with Demings to discuss a 2022 bid. “She is a force of nature, whose grit and passion has captured the national spotlight even getting her on the shortlist for VP. She is from the coveted I-4 corridor, has the power to rebuild the party and will unabashedly challenge DeSantis.”

Just last month, she had yet another national media moment when she took on Republican firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in a way that both expressed Demings strong ties to law enforcement while also providing support for progressives’ desires for law enforcement reform. The exchange was widely replayed by national media and on social media.

“Her background as a police chief prepares her to talk about two of the most urgent issues facing the country: Systemic racism and police reform,” said a prominent Democratic lobbyist. “Her story has captured the imagination of America and she is the best shot for Democrats to win back the Governor’s Mansion.”

Last month, Demings brought on Zack Carroll, who managed the 2020 South Carolina U.S.Senate campaign of now DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

Demings is serving her third term in Congress in what is currently a safe district, but could be significantly redrawn during the next round of redistricting. She’s a former Orlando Police Chief. She is married to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, giving her a strong base of support in Central Florida.

He, too, has been prodded by some supporters to consider a gubernatorial run, though he has not been reported making any moves.

The field of Democrats considering taking on DeSantis in 2022 includes only one announced candidate, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, although Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried teased a June 1 launch for her own gubernatorial bid. She has taken seemingly every opportunity to be the state’s leading DeSantis’ critic.

Others, including state Sens. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee and Annette Taddeo of Miami have reportedly been exploring prospects as well, however Taddeo seemed to indicate last week that she would run for re-election to the Senate rather than pursue statewide office.

Many Central Florida political observers expect that if Demings were to run for Governor, Bracy would run for her seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

As previously stated. redistricting is likely to significantly redraw that district, as well as Murphy’s adjacent Florida’s 7th Congressional District and also is likely to add a new Central Florida seat. So it’s unclear who might wind up in which district and which party might have advantages.