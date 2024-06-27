South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández joins local officials backing James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández is heading a new trio of local leaders endorsing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes in his bid to become Miami-Dade County’s next Sheriff.

“As our voters gear up to elect our first independent sheriff in decades, it’s important to choose a leader with integrity and experience to move us forward during this crucial transition,” Fernández said.

“Chief Reyes is the only candidate with executive experience in a sheriff’s office and that makes him uniquely qualified to partner with municipal law enforcement and help keep the residents of South Miami — and our entire country — safe. I’m confident Chief Reyes is the right person for the job.”

Fernández is a former member of the House who resigned his seat to run for Senate in 2020. After losing that race, Fernández jumped into the 2022 South Miami mayoral race and won.

He is joining North Miami Beach Commissioner Jay Chernoff and Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Wilson to become the latest group of local leaders endorsing Reyes’ bid for Sheriff. The newest round of endorsements was announced Wednesday.

Chernoff represents Group 2 on the North Miami Beach Commission.

“I’m proud to endorse Chief James Reyes for Sheriff of Miami-Dade County because I’ve experienced firsthand his leadership, experience, and clear commitment to putting the safety of our community first,” Chernoff said. “Electing a Sheriff is one of the most important choices we will make this year and Chief James Reyes is the leader I trust to keep us safe and guide us forward as a community.”

Of note, this will be the first time the county is electing a Sheriff since the 1960s. In 2018, voters across the state approved a ballot initiative requiring every county to elect a Sheriff and other positions, such as Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts.

Wilson, who represents Seat 4 on the Miami Gardens City Council, says Reyes is the man for the job.

“Chief James Reyes has earned my strong endorsement in his campaign for Miami-Dade County Sheriff because, throughout our time working together, Chief Reyes has proven to be a leader who will always stand up for our community, listen to our needs, and put our safety first above all else,” Wilson said.

“Chief Reyes will not only be a great partner for our own Miami Gardens Police Department, but a true champion for public safety throughout Miami-Dade.”

Reyes is competing against Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell for the Democratic nomination in the Sheriff’s race.

“It is an honor to have earned the support of these dedicated public servants who continue to do so much for our community,” Reyes said in a prepared statement.

“We are campaigning in every corner of Miami-Dade, talking with voters and local leaders about why this race for Sheriff is so important — so residents, families, and businesses can be kept safe. I am committed to leading Miami-Dade into the future, focused always on safety, trust, and transparency.”

There are 12 Republicans are also running for Sheriff: Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Ruamen DeLaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Joe Martinez, John Rivera, Ernie Rodriguez and Joe Sanchez.

The Primary will take place on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.