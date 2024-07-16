Delegation for 7.16.24: Milwaukee bound — storm damage — Chevron — cool down — fast fashion

Milwaukee brew, Florida flavor

As the Republican National Convention (RNC) formally kicked off in Milwaukee, Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation played a prominent role.

That started early when Rep. Kat Cammack was the marquee speaker at Florida’s Kickoff Breakfast, an event open to Florida’s RNC delegates. From the Baird Center event stage, the Gainesville Republican filmed an Instagram video for Palm Beach resident Donald Trump the day the convention formally renominated him for President.

“From the Florida Delegation, we are here, we are ready, and we are going to win,” Cammack said as RNC delegates cheered behind her. “And we have, most importantly, got your back.”

Florida also enjoyed plenty of televised exposure, including in prime-time broadcasts. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican, presented the party’s platform at the beginning of the convention.

“It was written with one group of people in mind, the forgotten men and women of America,” Waltz said of the party agenda. “That means something to me. Many of you know and I’m proud to say, I’m the first Green Beret ever elected to Congress. And I’m also the son of a single mother raised on the wrong side of Jacksonville. … Me and my family were the forgotten men and women of America, and now I stand as a testament to the American Dream.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, gave one of seven expected speeches by Florida congressional delegation members at the event. He also shared his personal story with the nation while making a case for school choice.

“My mother took me out of public school because she could see that public education was failing me,” he said. “What about those kids whose parents can’t scrape money together for private school? Don’t those kids who grew up like I grew up deserve the same chance that I had?”

The convention’s first day brought disappointing news for one of Florida’s Senators. Trump’s selection of Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, as his running mate dashed hopes lingering until Monday that Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, might be elected this year as the nation’s first Hispanic Vice President. But Rubio praised the choice of his Senate colleague.

“JD Vance is a fantastic choice,” the Miami Republican posted on X. “Americans will soon see this is an incredibly intelligent and talented man who is completely committed to making America great again.”

Of course, Rubio will still have a moment in front of America, as he’s expected to speak at the convention later this week. So is Sen. Rick Scott. Other delegation members ready to make their RNC 2024 debuts include Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Brian Mast. Also on the roster will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the third-place finisher for the Republican nomination earlier this year.

Plenty of other Floridians played a role in the festivities as well. State Sen. Joe Gruters, the Sunshine State’s National Committeeman, became the first Florida resident to hit the main stage this year, where he, as the RNC credentials Chair, officially certified delegates from across the country to nominate a candidate for President. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis headlined an evening reception for Florida’s delegates at the Red Rock Saloon in Milwaukee, near the hotel where all Sunshine Staters at the convention are staying.

And, of course, there’s Trump.

The Republican nominee expects to take the stage Thursday for the third time and address America. The anticipated event, scheduled days after he survived an attempted assassination, could lead in November to a full-time Florida resident winning the presidency.

Coast guard

Florida knows something about how the weather can reshape the coastline. But Rubio said when that happens at military bases, it also impacts national defense.

“Our military needs to be mission-ready at all times,” the Miami Republican said. “Along the coast, many of our military installations are dealing with damage that can’t wait for years of red tape in order to be fixed.”

Rubio, the ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, filed the Military Installation Shoreline Protection Act this week. The legislation would streamline sending federal resources for repairing erosion and storm damage in a “more timely manner.”

In 2022, MacDill Air Force Base suffered storm damage from Hurricane Ian when it struck Florida near Tampa Bay. Ian also delivered a storm surge to the Naval Air Station in Key West. In 2018, Hurricane Michael significantly impacted Tyndall Air Force in the Panhandle, including destroying many marina facilities.

Post-Chevron era

A recent Supreme Court decision could limit regulatory powers in the executive branch. Now, Scott feels anxious about Congress flexing its regulatory power. The Naples Republican was among 11 lawmakers calling for a working Senate group on unraveling the administrative state.

That comes after the high court ended the decadeslong Chevron deference, allowing agencies to have flexibility in interpreting federal statutes and enforcing them through executive power.

“For too long, the Chevron Doctrine fueled an abandonment of our separation of powers by allowing the executive to write and interpret the law as it saw fit,” said Scott, a former health care executive.

“The recent Supreme Court decision reaffirmed the separation of powers and reinforced the constitutional roles played in our federal government: Congress writes the law, the executive enforces the law, and the Judiciary interprets the law. I’m proud to join my colleagues in this effort to return power to the people through representative government.”

Leading the call was Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, and the working group intends to send letters to 110 agencies that have issued 50 final rules just since 2000.

Dominating lead

A new poll shows Gaetz dominating Republican Primary opponent Aaron Dimmock.

Around 67% of likely Primary voters in Florida’s 1st Congressional District intend to vote for Gaetz, while just 20% plan to back Dimmock, according to a polling memo from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. That’s a polling firm closely associated with Trump’s current and prior re-election campaigns.

Beyond Gaetz’s polling advantage on Dimmock, the report also finds the incumbent well-liked in his district and Dimmock, a political newcomer, already underwater with voters.

“With near unanimous name ID in his district, Matt Gaetz’s image is positive with 66% viewing him favorably and 25% unfavorably,” wrote pollsters David Lee and Tom Fabrizio. “Aaron Dimmock’s image does not hold a candle to Gaetz’s and is at 9% favorable/15% unfavorable with a majority not even knowing who he is (57%).”

Aid in the Pacific

While known for advocating for Caribbean Americans, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick traveled to the Pacific Islands this month on a learning expedition about neighbors off America’s West Coast.

“In my recent U.N. congressional learning trip to the Pacific islands, I saw how climate change impacts health,” the Miramar Democrat wrote on X. “With Florida on the front line of rising sea levels, global climate action is crucial for a healthier future.”

The Congresswoman co-authored an op-ed in The Diplomat with Rep. Ami Bera, a California Democrat, advocating for continued support for island nations like Fiji, Tuvalu and Tonga to confront climate change. It notes that the two were part of the first U.S. congressional cohort ever to visit Tuvalu.

“Flying over Fiji on the way home, a seemingly small dot against an immense shroud of blue, we reflected on the fragile context in which this work takes place — and the increasing fragility of continued support for the type of lifesaving projects we had just seen,” the op-ed reads.

“Amid astonishingly shortsighted calls from some of our colleagues to disproportionately cut funding to the State Department and USAID and especially the United Nations — which would cause needless suffering in many countries — we recognized why foreign assistance matters.”

Lowering the temperature

Rep. Jared Moskowitz wants Americans to put their political differences on hold after the attempted assassination of Trump.

The Parkland Democrat said unity is essential, and we must fully support the authorities in “urgently investigating” the shocking incident, including any failures by security and police personnel.

“Now is not the time for partisan politics or making baseless accusations to foment more violence,” he said. “Now is the time to lower the temperature and condemn political violence no matter what side of the aisle you are on.”

Moskowitz’s call for unity followed similar sentiments from Republican and Democratic leaders­ including Trump, who wrote on his Truth Social website, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined and not allowing Evil to Win.”

Others said the priority should be punishing those responsible for the security breach.

DeSantis blamed “D.C. bureaucratic failures” that “almost never result in any accountability.”

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that he ordered an independent security review at the Saturday rally Trump held outdoors in Butler, Pennsylvania. He added that the Secret Service is also reviewing all security measures at the RNC, which began Monday in Milwaukee.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all,” Biden said, urging the public to strive for it.

Moskowitz told CBS News on Sunday that a planned House Oversight Committee probe into the Trump rally shooting has bipartisan support. Americans are at a crossroads, he said, and should choose the calmer path.

“Otherwise, what we saw (Saturday) night will not be an isolated incident,” he said. “It will get worse.”

NATO win for women?

The most recent NATO conference met last week in Washington, D.C. While much of the domestic media attention focused on Biden’s solo news conference, Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, stressed the President’s diplomatic achievements.

“This week’s NATO Summit served as another example of President Biden’s unwavering commitment to standing by our allies, uniting NATO, and strengthening our most crucial global partnerships,” Frankel said.

Frankel chairs the Democratic Women’s Conference and spotlighted NATO’s significant stances on women’s rights.

“In this moment of widespread conflict, the President’s leadership has served in stark contrast to Donald Trump and how he abandoned these vital relationships during his term. I was especially thrilled to see the U.S., along with our allies, endorse a new policy on women, peace and security, as we know that when women are at the table in peacemaking and global leadership, the world is safer, more secure and more prosperous.”

Tugboat heartstrings

The Cuban government in 1994 sank a vessel with dozens of refugees fleeing from Havana. On the 30th anniversary of that event, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart honored the victims of the 13 de Marzo tugboat sinking.

“The victims still have not seen justice for these heinous crimes,” the Hialeah Republican said.

“There has been no accountability for the 37 innocent lives maliciously drowned, including 10 children and nine teenagers.”

The dean of Florida’s congressional delegation, Díaz-Balart, hails from the Miami Cuban American community and said people in Florida will remember the event even as Cuba conceals information.

“Sadly, the Cuban people continue to suffer at the hands of a depraved dictatorship that has no respect for human life or freedom,” he said.

He noted the government continues to stifle dissent, including arresting many protesters after protests in 2021.

“Just three years ago, the brave Cuban people risked their lives to demand human rights and democracy on July 11, 2021, with hundreds unjustly imprisoned. Courageous political prisoners such as Jose Daniel Ferrer, who reportedly is near death in a Cuban prison,” he said.

“Yet, the Biden Administration continues to appease the Cuban regime by relaxing sanctions and allowing new access to U.S. financial markets, throwing a lifeline to the regime and putting our national security at risk. The United States must continue to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and deny resources to their oppressors until the Cuban people are free.”

Green couture

A tag on clothing helps consumers know the best way to wash garments. Could it soon also hint at the apparel’s carbon footprint?

Rep. María Elvira Salazar filed legislation that could inform buyers about the environmental impact of clothes they purchase. The Voluntary Sustainable Apparel Labeling Act would establish a certification program with the Environmental Protection Agency that would authorize clothing producers to mark products made with sustainability measures in mind.

“Fashion is not just an important part of Miami’s identity in the world as a global hub, but also contributes millions of dollars to our local economy every year,” the Hialeah Republican said. “The Voluntary Sustainable Apparel Labeling Act builds an information bridge between consumer and producer, encouraging more sustainable clothes shopping to help protect our planet.”

She introduced the bipartisan bill with Rep. Sean Casten, an Illinois Democrat.

Labels could provide information on greenhouse emission limits and measures to reduce pollution in the distribution process.

On this day

July 16, 1790 — “Washington, D.C., declared as capital city” via Today in Congress — The Residence Act, which stipulated the President select a site on the Potomac River as the permanent capital of the United States following a 10-year temporary residence in Philadelphia, was signed into law. President George Washington had announced the permanent location of the new capital, an area of land at the confluence of the Potomac and Eastern Branch (Anacostia) rivers that would eventually become the District of Columbia. Soon after, Washington commissioned French engineer Pierre-Charles L’Enfant to create a plan for the city.

July 16, 1980 — “Republicans nominate Ronald Reagan” via POLITICO — Delegates to the 32nd RNC meeting at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit nominated former California Gov. Reagan for President. Reagan, who planned to run for the White House on the theme “Make America Great Again,” was staying at the Detroit Renaissance Center — the world’s tallest hotel at the time — when he got the news he had so long desired. Compared with 1976, reporters viewed this GOP conclave as a snoozer. Reagan had breezed through the Primaries this time around after initially stumbling in the Iowa Caucuses, where George H.W. Bush, a former CIA Director, had prevailed.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Jesse Scheckner.