In contentious interview, Cory Mills floats that ‘intentional’ failures contributed to Donald Trump shooting

During a somewhat contentious interview on CNN, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills said an investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump must consider whether any security failures allowed the 20-year-old shooter to get into a building near a Pennsylvania rally and fire off multiple shots.
But Mills went further.
“The amount of negligence, the amount of mistakes that was made here, I have a very difficult time not leaning myself towards this was intentional, as opposed to fecklessness,” Mills said.
A former Sniper, Mills co-founded Pacem Solution International and Pacem Defense, which provide private risk management assessment, intelligence collection and security service. He said he has overseen security for thousands of events, and that the shooting on Saturday was a failure in proper advance work.
“If I have a building 160 yards perfectly adjacent to the stage, that’s an obvious threat,” he said. “Especially with an elevated position that has overwatch? That’s a sniper’s paradise.”
Mills said security should have done more to secure that building. He dismissed concerns about whether Secret Service and local law enforcement had enough resources, saying even under those circumstances, measures could have been taken to deter a shooter, like propping up dummy snipers to stop someone from considering a violent act.
The Secret Service killed the shooter, but not before one bullet hit Trump’s ear, a rally attendee was killed and two more were injured.
Mills’ interview became more tense when he suggested the potential of an intentional hole in security.
“I’m hearing two things from you. I don’t want to jump ahead of things, but I’m also hearing you jumping ahead of things,” said CNN reporter Kate Bolduan.
Mills took some issue but did suggest he had seen an “escalation” of actions against Trump.
“First we want to censor and silence you, then we want to indict and imprison you, now we’re attempting to kill you,” Mills said.
That’s similar to a social media post the day the shooting took place, where Mills wrote: “First they tried to silence him. Then they tried to imprison him. Now they try to kill him.”
Bolduan said both Trump’s campaign and House Republican leadership have discouraged speculation, and explicitly said no one should blame the incident on President Joe Biden and Democrats.
“Actually, I didn’t say Joe Biden to be clear,” Mills said.
Who, then, was the “they” Mills referenced? Mills said that’s what an investigation should seek to explain.
“My point is this, from a perspective of someone who’s actually conducted these, these are not difficult advances,” Mills said.
He added that enough concerns exist to warrant an outside investigation by Congress, not just by law enforcement and Secret Service involved with the event.
“Let’s investigate and find out why this happened so it doesn’t happen anew,” he said. “This is not about a political thing. This is about, we had an attempt to assassinate a President. We really need to understand what a serious matter this is.”
10 comments
PeterH
July 16, 2024 at 2:40 pm
Republicans selected the venue…… the Secret Service had nothing to do with the GQP’s choice. Why did the GQP pick a site with nearby rooftops higher than the podium?
Not Woke
July 16, 2024 at 3:27 pm
You just demonstrated to the people that read this board how dumb you are. The Secret Service is in charge of security overall. Now they did task the local police with that area outside of the perimeter and those cops failed to do their job. Now heads should roll beginning with Mayorkas who has proven over and over to be incompetent. The head of the Secret Service with her focus on DEI hiring should get the axe as well
Jay Smif
July 16, 2024 at 4:24 pm
How about the incel “groyper” MAGA kid that tried to kill Fat Hitler Trump with his MAGA father’s AR-15? The family had a bunch of MAGA signs in their front yard and Trump has promoted enough violence for several lifetimes.
the cultists always try to kill the cult leader in the end, cumstain.
PeterH
July 16, 2024 at 4:58 pm
Are you and Donna still ranting that the assassin was a democrat??? or are you two onto a new wingnut spin conspiracy?
Denise lasher
July 16, 2024 at 2:50 pm
Post says Dr Jill was instrumental in hiring the USSS director. And Dr Jill attended an event Pittsburg the same evening. USSS it has been reported were directed away from Trump to cover Dr. Jill’s. Pre site inspection wasnt done until the day prior when ususally they are done a week out baaed on report. Fewer agents, less time to plan, failure of mission. How many covered Jill at a dinner verses outaide rally?
Silly Wabbit
July 16, 2024 at 3:14 pm
You kwazy.
Not Woke
July 16, 2024 at 3:47 pm
She’s no Dr in my book.
Sumerz
July 16, 2024 at 7:28 pm
Your book needs a better editor.
ScienceBLVR
July 16, 2024 at 2:51 pm
Ohh maybe we should start another Warren commission to get to the bottom of this! We all know Oswald had to have had backing. A Mafia plot? CIA? Funny, I can think of a lot of reasons individuals might want to shoot at Trump. Heck, I bet I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and find someone to do the deed. Doesn’t need to be some grand master deep state plot afoot..
