July 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

In contentious interview, Cory Mills floats that ‘intentional’ failures contributed to Donald Trump shooting
U.S. Rep. Cory Mills. Screenshot via CNN.

Jacob OglesJuly 16, 20245min10

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Rick Scott RNC speech extols Donald Trump, describes Joe Biden ‘nightmare’

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

María Elvira Salazar laps Dem challengers in Q2 with $600K raised for CD 27 defense

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.16.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Cory Mills
The New Smyrna Beach Republican said Congress should investigate all possibilities.

During a somewhat contentious interview on CNN, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills said an investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump must consider whether any security failures allowed the 20-year-old shooter to get into a building near a Pennsylvania rally and fire off multiple shots.

But Mills went further.

“The amount of negligence, the amount of mistakes that was made here, I have a very difficult time not leaning myself towards this was intentional, as opposed to fecklessness,” Mills said.

A former Sniper, Mills co-founded Pacem Solution International and Pacem Defense, which provide private risk management assessment, intelligence collection and security service. He said he has overseen security for thousands of events, and that the shooting on Saturday was a failure in proper advance work.

“If I have a building 160 yards perfectly adjacent to the stage, that’s an obvious threat,” he said. “Especially with an elevated position that has overwatch? That’s a sniper’s paradise.”

Mills said security should have done more to secure that building. He dismissed concerns about whether Secret Service and local law enforcement had enough resources, saying even under those circumstances, measures could have been taken to deter a shooter, like propping up dummy snipers to stop someone from considering a violent act.

The Secret Service killed the shooter, but not before one bullet hit Trump’s ear, a rally attendee was killed and two more were injured.

Mills’ interview became more tense when he suggested the potential of an intentional hole in security.

“I’m hearing two things from you. I don’t want to jump ahead of things, but I’m also hearing you jumping ahead of things,” said CNN reporter Kate Bolduan.

Mills took some issue but did suggest he had seen an “escalation” of actions against Trump.

“First we want to censor and silence you, then we want to indict and imprison you, now we’re attempting to kill you,” Mills said.

That’s similar to a social media post the day the shooting took place, where Mills wrote: “First they tried to silence him. Then they tried to imprison him.  Now they try to kill him.”

Bolduan said both Trump’s campaign and House Republican leadership have discouraged speculation, and explicitly said no one should blame the incident on President Joe Biden and Democrats.

“Actually, I didn’t say Joe Biden to be clear,” Mills said.

Who, then, was the “they” Mills referenced? Mills said that’s what an investigation should seek to explain.

“My point is this, from a perspective of someone who’s actually conducted these, these are not difficult advances,” Mills said.

He added that enough concerns exist to warrant an outside investigation by Congress, not just by law enforcement and Secret Service involved with the event.

“Let’s investigate and find out why this happened so it doesn’t happen anew,” he said. “This is not about a political thing. This is about, we had an attempt to assassinate a President. We really need to understand what a serious matter this is.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz, Jared Moskowitz file bill to honor man killed at Donald Trump rally

nextFewer people are asking for vote-by-mail ballots in Orange County

10 comments

  • PeterH

    July 16, 2024 at 2:40 pm

    Republicans selected the venue…… the Secret Service had nothing to do with the GQP’s choice. Why did the GQP pick a site with nearby rooftops higher than the podium?

    Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 16, 2024 at 3:27 pm

      You just demonstrated to the people that read this board how dumb you are. The Secret Service is in charge of security overall. Now they did task the local police with that area outside of the perimeter and those cops failed to do their job. Now heads should roll beginning with Mayorkas who has proven over and over to be incompetent. The head of the Secret Service with her focus on DEI hiring should get the axe as well

      Reply

      • Jay Smif

        July 16, 2024 at 4:24 pm

        How about the incel “groyper” MAGA kid that tried to kill Fat Hitler Trump with his MAGA father’s AR-15? The family had a bunch of MAGA signs in their front yard and Trump has promoted enough violence for several lifetimes.

        the cultists always try to kill the cult leader in the end, cumstain.

        Reply

      • PeterH

        July 16, 2024 at 4:58 pm

        Are you and Donna still ranting that the assassin was a democrat??? or are you two onto a new wingnut spin conspiracy?

        Reply

  • Denise lasher

    July 16, 2024 at 2:50 pm

    Post says Dr Jill was instrumental in hiring the USSS director. And Dr Jill attended an event Pittsburg the same evening. USSS it has been reported were directed away from Trump to cover Dr. Jill’s. Pre site inspection wasnt done until the day prior when ususally they are done a week out baaed on report. Fewer agents, less time to plan, failure of mission. How many covered Jill at a dinner verses outaide rally?

    Reply

    • Silly Wabbit

      July 16, 2024 at 3:14 pm

      You kwazy.

      Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 16, 2024 at 3:47 pm

      She’s no Dr in my book.

      Reply

      • Sumerz

        July 16, 2024 at 7:28 pm

        Your book needs a better editor.

        Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    July 16, 2024 at 2:51 pm

    Ohh maybe we should start another Warren commission to get to the bottom of this! We all know Oswald had to have had backing. A Mafia plot? CIA? Funny, I can think of a lot of reasons individuals might want to shoot at Trump. Heck, I bet I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and find someone to do the deed. Doesn’t need to be some grand master deep state plot afoot..

    Reply

  • Elvis Pitts "Professor Scientist" American

    July 16, 2024 at 7:17 pm

    Good evening Sage Patriots and Dook 4 Brains Leftists,
    STAND BY TO TAKE A SAGE QUIZ:
    1.) WHICH RECENT ADMINISTRATION €FFED UP EVERYTHING IT TOUCHED?
    A.) The biden Admimistration
    OR:
    B.) The biden Administration?

    DING DING DING thank you contestents you choose The biden Administration ….. That is correct!!!
    NEXT:
    1.) WHICH RECENT ADMINISTRATION TURNED EVERYTHING INTO GOLD IT TOUCHED?
    A.) The Trump Admimistration
    OR:
    B.) The Trump Admimistration.

    DING DING DING thank you contestents you choose The Trump Administration ….. That is correct!!!
    IN SUMMARY:
    America by using “Game Show Theory” indisputable evidence we have proved beyond a shadow of doubt that everyone who took this Scientific Survay will 100% cast their Sage POTUS Vote For Donald J. TRUMP.
    Thank you Sage Patriots and Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
    Elvis Pitts [FKA] Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories