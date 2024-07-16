Matt Gaetz, Jared Moskowitz file bill to honor man killed at Donald Trump rally

Two members of Congress from Florida, one Republican and one Democrat, are joining forces to ease partisan tensions and honor a man killed during an assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jared Moskowitz filed legislation (HR 1360) to declare that Corey Comperatore, an engineer and former volunteer Fire Chief, “died a hero to his family and hero to his country for his service.”

The measure also condemns the attempted murder of Trump and “political violence in all its forms.”

“Corey Comperatore should not have lost his life exercising his First Amendment right by going to a political rally. There is no place for political violence in America!” said Gaetz, a prominent GOP member, in a prepared statement.

“Corey’s selfless and courageous actions exemplify the highest standards of bravery and devotion to both his family and his country. This resolution seeks to commemorate his extraordinary bravery and unwavering commitment to public service after he heroically sacrificed his life while shielding his family from gunfire intended for President Trump.”

Comperatore, 50, spent his final moments diving in front of his wife and daughter to protect them from stray bullets meant for the former President at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A Secret Service sniper killed the shooter, identified by the FBI as a 20-year-old registered Republican who once made a small donation to a progressive group. But by the time the shooter was neutralized, Comperatore and at least two other rally attendees — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — had been hit.

“Corey Comperatore led his life keeping his community safe and spent the last moments of his life shielding his family from danger,” Moskowitz said. “No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, those are the brave qualities we should salute. He deserves the ability to go to a political rally and return home. I hope that my colleagues will join us in honoring his sacrifice.”

HR 1360, introduced Monday, awaits review by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Moskowitz is a member of the panel, which Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky chairs.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Comperatore’s family has raised more than $1.1 million, far exceeding its $7,000 goal.