Matt Gaetz, Jared Moskowitz file bill to honor man killed at Donald Trump rally

Two members of Congress from Florida, one Republican and one Democrat, are joining forces to ease partisan tensions and honor a man killed during an assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jared Moskowitz filed legislation (HR 1360) to declare that Corey Comperatore, an engineer and former volunteer Fire Chief, “died a hero to his family and hero to his country for his service.”
The measure also condemns the attempted murder of Trump and “political violence in all its forms.”
“Corey Comperatore should not have lost his life exercising his First Amendment right by going to a political rally. There is no place for political violence in America!” said Gaetz, a prominent GOP member, in a prepared statement.
“Corey’s selfless and courageous actions exemplify the highest standards of bravery and devotion to both his family and his country. This resolution seeks to commemorate his extraordinary bravery and unwavering commitment to public service after he heroically sacrificed his life while shielding his family from gunfire intended for President Trump.”
Comperatore, 50, spent his final moments diving in front of his wife and daughter to protect them from stray bullets meant for the former President at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A Secret Service sniper killed the shooter, identified by the FBI as a 20-year-old registered Republican who once made a small donation to a progressive group. But by the time the shooter was neutralized, Comperatore and at least two other rally attendees — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — had been hit.
“Corey Comperatore led his life keeping his community safe and spent the last moments of his life shielding his family from danger,” Moskowitz said. “No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, those are the brave qualities we should salute. He deserves the ability to go to a political rally and return home. I hope that my colleagues will join us in honoring his sacrifice.”
HR 1360, introduced Monday, awaits review by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Moskowitz is a member of the panel, which Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky chairs.
A GoFundMe campaign to support Comperatore’s family has raised more than $1.1 million, far exceeding its $7,000 goal.
Paul Passarelli
July 16, 2024 at 2:09 pm
Hey, Loser,
Why is it that you idiots insist on using the two words “Registered Republican” when describing *THIS* shooter, but gleefully gloss over any political affiliation when the terrorist is associated with Left-wing causes?
How about a little fairness? How about *TRYING* to hide your *BIASES*.
We used to have a Press Corps in this country. Yous is the the only *PROFESSION* explicitly named in the Constitution (pastors being clergy) that gets special protections & treatment under law. Show a little pride, DO YOUR JOB!
Not Woke
July 16, 2024 at 4:07 pm
The phony press got exposed nearly two weeks ago to everyone out there. Most of them and their reporters are nothing more than propagandists.
Tjb
July 16, 2024 at 5:13 pm
The shooter gave 15 dollars to a progressive group yrs ago. Big deal.
As we learn more about the shooter, his values leaned more towards conservative values.. Perhaps, the shooter was not politically motivated, but he was just a screwed up kid.
