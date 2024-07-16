Eric Trump says Marco Rubio’s Florida residency was a ‘real problem’ in veepstakes

Donald Trump’s son told Florida Republicans that one reason U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio didn’t make the GOP presidential ticket was the constitutional conundrum created by the Senator’s residency.

“He is an incredible guy. We all know him and love him,” Eric Trump said about Rubio. But he added that both Donald Trump and the Senator living in the same state caused “a real problem … a constitutional problem.”

“Were there workarounds for that, you know, send somebody out of state or something? Yeah. I mean, if they’re right, I think you could have gotten around that if you really had to. But that’s a problem having two people from the exact state,” Eric Trump said.

Eric Trump’s comments in Milwaukee, made at a breakfast sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, confirm former President Trump’s previously voiced qualms.

Donald Trump said earlier this month that one complication to picking Rubio could be the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which blocks electors from voting for a President and Vice President from the same state, a rule that would have presented wrinkles.

“You do that, and it makes it more complicated. There are other people that don’t have that complication,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade. “Now, it’s fairly easily fixed, but you have to do something with delegates, or there has to be a resignation, you know, et cetera, et cetera. So it’s not like picking some people where it’s very easy, where there is none of that.”

Ultimately, vice presidential nominee JD Vance did not present the residency problem, as he is an Ohio resident.