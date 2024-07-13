July 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump whisked off stage after apparent gunshots at rally
Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 13, 20241min1

Related Articles

Headlines

Florida pols condemn Donald Trump ‘assassination attempt’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Winning agenda’: Joe Biden memo claims voters have moved on from concerns about his age

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

RNC speaker list has a Florida feel. Which seven prominent Republicans from the Sunshine State will speak?

Trump
A developing story.

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

__

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Winning agenda': Joe Biden memo claims voters have moved on from concerns about his age

nextFlorida pols condemn Donald Trump 'assassination attempt'

One comment

  • Not Woke

    July 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm

    Democrats are disgusting. Thery are rioters, arsonists, looters, property destroyers, and snipers. Let’s see Reagan, Capital baseball game, and now Trump. This will motivate the conservatives in this country. Your phony media and hologram president are done. Karma getting stronger.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories