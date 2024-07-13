Donald Trump whisked off stage after apparent gunshots at rally

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
Not Woke
July 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm
Democrats are disgusting. Thery are rioters, arsonists, looters, property destroyers, and snipers. Let’s see Reagan, Capital baseball game, and now Trump. This will motivate the conservatives in this country. Your phony media and hologram president are done. Karma getting stronger.