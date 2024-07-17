July 17, 2024
Marco Rubio RNC speech addresses fragility of life in wake of Donald Trump rally mass shooting
Marco Rubio. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

GOP_2016_Rubio-0305e
'We were brought to the precipice of the abyss.'

Marco Rubio began the week as a vice presidential consideration for Donald Trump, but on Tuesday, he played an equally important role: contextualizing the campaign and the sacrifices Trump supporters and other Americans have made in pursuit of the nation’s unique vision.

He spent his speaking time lauding “the people in the red hats” at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, delivering a meditation on the fragility of life in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

“The last few days remind us that the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind is in the hands of God. We were brought to the precipice of the abyss. And by the hand of God reminded of what truly matters in our lives and in our country. This thing we do called politics: that matters. It’s not unimportant, but it is our people who must always matter the most in everything we do,” Rubio said.

Rubio said Trump “inspired a movement” and “transformed” the Republican Party, before invoking the name of a Trump supporter slain at the rally, Corey Comperatore, in eulogy.

“He was a former fire chief and a loving husband. He was described as the best dad a girl could ever ask for, as a man of God who loved Jesus fiercely and looked after members of his church. Corey was one of the millions of everyday Americans to make our country great. He wasn’t rich. He wasn’t famous,” Rubio added.

“And the only reason you know his name and story now is because last Saturday, he shielded his wife and daughter from an assassin’s bullet and lost his life the way he lived it.”

The Senator lionized the diversity of Americans and Trump supporters both, recognizing VP nominee JD Vance as a reminder that “we are all descendants of ordinary people who achieved extraordinary things.”

“Who do we come from? We come from pioneers who ventured west to chase their dreams and slaves who overcame bondage to claim their right to the promise of America. We come from exiles who fled tyranny in search of freedom and of immigrants who left behind all they had and knew because they could not be or achieve God’s purpose for their life in the nation of their birth. That is an American,” Rubio said, adding that “putting Americans first is what this election must be about.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • tanisha kaur

    July 17, 2024 at 1:38 am

    Marco Rubio’s RNC speech was powerful and emotional. He honored the sacrifices of Trump supporters and emphasized the importance of life and unity. His tribute to Corey Comperatore was particularly moving, highlighting the courage and dedication of everyday Americans. Rubio’s call to put Americans first resonated deeply. 🇺🇸🙏

    Reply

  • Amarjeet kr bharadwaj

    July 17, 2024 at 2:08 am

  • My Take

    July 17, 2024 at 6:07 am

    Offshoring the shilling now?

    Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 17, 2024 at 7:30 am

      First Demo racist comment of the day.

      Reply

Categories