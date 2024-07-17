Ron DeSantis rocks the RNC crowd with familiar lines, fulsome praise for Donald Trump

The man who would have been President spoke instead on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
“Let’s make the 45th President of the United States the 47th President of the United States,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
DeSantis, who ran a challenge to Donald Trump from the right before endorsing the former President in January, addressed the RNC crowd Tuesday, directly after his fellow challenger and Primary rival, Nikki Haley.
“Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” DeSantis said to cheers, eliciting a smile from Trump.
DeSantis contrasted Trump’s record with Biden’s, who has “failed the nation.”
“As a veteran, I was appalled when 13 of our service members were killed in Afghanistan due to Joe Biden’s dereliction of duty. As a citizen, husband, and father, I am alarmed that the current President of the United States lacks the capability to discharge the duties of his office. Our enemies do not confine their designs to between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m,” DeSantis said. “Our country can’t afford four more years of a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency.”
After drawing laughter from Trump in the audience, DeSantis then painted Biden as a “tool” and a “figurehead” for a leftist agenda that includes unbridled illegal immigration, activist prosecutors, banning gasoline powered automobiles, and imposing gender ideology “on everyone from our infantry men to kindergarteners.”
Familiar lines, like his explanation of DEI as “division, exclusion, and indoctrination,” elicited thunderous applause.
“Donald Trump stands in their way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis said. “We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”
Though DeSantis’ road to the White House would seem to be foreclosed by JD Vance getting the Vice Presidential nomination, the Governor’s familiar lines and arguments seemed to resonate with a national crowd, suggesting that despite his loss in the primaries, his future is still in front of him.
Not Woke
July 16, 2024 at 10:00 pm
He did rock the crowd. What a great night and the future of the Repub Party is so bright right now.
Charles Bremer
July 16, 2024 at 11:43 pm
Describe “woke”. What does that even mean to you?
My Take
July 17, 2024 at 3:11 am
A crowd of rightwing activists.
That collection of dregs are not America
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 5:36 am
Speaking of dregs, when does your convention begin?
Elvis Pitts "Political Professor Scientist" American
July 17, 2024 at 12:20 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
Just think ahead to 2028 when we inagurate as our Sage POTUS and First Lady Ron & Casey DeDantis. We have worked the numbers here at my Political Science Division and see it as a total sure thing.
What a bright light to look forward to after the Dook 4 Brains Leftist Dook-A-Crats have so totally trashed our Once Great Nation!!!
Our Great Nation can Relax It’s Collective Sphincter secure in the Sage Knowledge that we have Elvis [FKA Earl] Pitts American working behind the stage to save our Great Nation from The Dook 4 Brains Left and the Idiot RINOS.
Always at your service, America,
Elvis [FKA Earl] Pitts American
Seriously…you wrote that?
July 17, 2024 at 12:44 am
Desantis’s “future is still in front of him” no matter what, just as it is for each and every one of us. Such pearls of wisdom!
Tom
July 17, 2024 at 7:26 am
He’s done for. Trump is a lame duck, Vance is the heir apparent and rhonda is out of office in 2026. Unless he takes on Rubio or Scott, he’ll be off on the sidelines somewhere. Maybe he will take a position as a political appointee but based on his comments and ego, he seems want the top job. A swing and a miss I guess. The public sector awaits.
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 7:29 am
He will do just fine in either the public or private sector.
Elvis Pitts "Political Professor Scientist" American
July 17, 2024 at 7:43 am
Tom please correct your post you somehow accidently used Trumps name when the total content of your post indicates you ment to use Bidens name.
Please be more carefull in the future Tom,
EPA
wakes
July 17, 2024 at 7:49 am
Rona, king of the cheap shots. I was watching MSNBC and Rona was muted and shown in a small frame on the bottom right while an ACLU ad dominated the screen. Nicki got full audio video of her speech. Reading Rona’s quotes today just reminds me of how shallow and disrespectful Rona is of our Nation and it’s institutions. Let’s rejoice about our new State welcome signs, “free” state of Florida is newspeak for sure. I can see why he took “the Sunshine State” part out because “climate change” is banned here and it’s hot as Hell. Let the tropical cyclones roll, Rona. They will turn our newly minted “red state” into a pile of debris and nobody can pay to put it back together ever.
Not Woke
July 17, 2024 at 7:58 am
You lost me at MSNBC.