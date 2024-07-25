At 100-day mark to election, Shevrin Jones joins local officials to boost Kamala Harris campaign

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones will headline a Saturday event in Miami Gardens, stumping for Kamala Harris as she looks to close out the Democratic presidential nomination and take on former Republican President Donald Trump.

The event, appropriately titled “100 Days Out Harris for Florida Canvass,” will take place 100 days before Election Day on Nov. 5. The Saturday event will be held at 580 NW 183 St in Miami Gardens and will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

Joining Jones will be Miami Gardens Council members Linda Julien and Reggie Leon. Registration to attend the event is available here.

“We are 100 days away from the most important election of our lives! Across the country folks are coming together to work to make sure Vice President Harris wins in November,” the event description reads.

Jones has been a longtime supporter of the Joe Biden-Harris administration, serving on Biden’s 2024 advisory board. Jones was a vocal advocate for Biden staying in the 2024 race amid criticism from some Democrats. But once Biden decided to drop his re-election bid, Jones immediately moved to endorse Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee.

Now, he’s promoting canvassing to help boost Harris’ support in Florida. Harris’ candidacy has already stimulated fundraisers in Florida, as Harris broke fundraising records in the immediate aftermath of Biden leaving the race and endorsing her as his preferred successor.

She has also garnered grassroots support in Florida on her way to gaining support from a majority of delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination. While winning Florida will be difficult at the top of the ticket, Democrats are hoping a stronger than expected performance could help candidates down the ballot this Fall.

Jones is one of the leading Democrats in the Legislature, representing parts of South Florida since 2012. He served in the House for eight years before winning a 2020 Senate race. Jones also serves as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.