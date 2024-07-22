July 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried, most Florida Democratic delegates, commit to Kamala Harris ahead of DNC

Jacob OglesJuly 22, 202425min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Top employee at The Directed Benefits Foundation reaches deal over $142M in benefits for the disabled

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan rolls out Jacksonville’s plan to address homelessness, complying with state ‘unfunded mandate’

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Al Lawson backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate

nikki fried
That goes a long way to clinching the nomination for Harris.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried wants Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee this year. And so far, some 236 of Florida’s 254 delegates to the Democratic National Convention have committed to that choice.

“Vice President Harris has visited Florida more than 10 times since taking office,” Fried said on a press call. “She cares about Floridians and has served as a leading voice in the fight to take back our reproductive rights and hold Republicans accountable for whitewashing our history and attacking our communities.”

Fried and other leaders discussed the state of the race a day after President Joe Biden announced he will not seek re-election. Florida delegates met on Sunday evening about the race, as did Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation, and Harris emerged as the wide consensus choice.

“While the state of this race has changed, our mission has not: beat Donald Trump,” Fried said. “Vice President Kamala Harris is the woman for the job.”

Party officials said all eight Democrats serving Florida in Congress support Harris, along with the vast majority of Florida delegations. Harris needs the support of 1,986 delegates to win the nomination on the first ballot. No other candidates have publicly announced they will run.

Democrats in recent weeks have suggested replacements such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but both have since endorsed Harris. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Monday also knocked down reports he would run, but he did favor an open nomination process.

But Democratic leaders in Florida who have spoken up uniformly support Harris.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, teared up on the call while discussing her admiration of Biden, but said this was Harris’ moment to lead the party.

“Vice President Harris made history once as the first woman of color and first woman Vice President. Now she’ll do it again as President,” Wasserman Schultz said. “She’s 1-0 against Trump, I have no doubt she can beat this con man again.”

Some of the Democratic Executive Chairs in Florida’s largest blue counties echoed the sentiment.

“Her leadership is exactly what our country needs to continue the progress made and confront the pressing challenges of our time as young people,” said Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Chair of the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee, said Harris would energize many key constituencies, and her nomination would directly counter portions of Republicans’ agenda.

“The Vice President wasn’t, and she still is not, some DEI selection by President Biden, which some Republicans have repeatedly said,” Jones said. “The Vice President has been a partner to the President in the success that we are seeing across the country.”

The list of Florida delegates committed to Harris includes:

  1. Jennifer Adams
  2. Joseph Adams
  3. Nadia Ahmad
  4. Junaid Akther
  5. Patricia Alonzo
  6. William Aristide
  7. Savannah Atkins
  8. Maribel Balbin
  9. Nikki Barnes
  10. Rolando Barrero
  11. Bruce Benson
  12. Mitchell Berger
  13. Lori Berman
  14. Amy Blackmon
  15. Nancy Bowen
  16. Lavon Bracy-Davis
  17. Perry Brokaw
  18. Ellis Bromberg
  19. Gavin Brown
  20. Felicia Bruce
  21. Nathan Bruemmer
  22. Pat Bryd
  23. Marc Burton
  24. Jewel Cannada-Wynn
  25. Lisa Carpus
  26. Grace Carrington
  27. Pamela Castellana
  28. Kathy Castor
  29. Melissa Ceriale
  30. Edward Chambers
  31. Kevin Chambliss
  32. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
  33. Sara Chubb
  34. Morgan Cintron
  35. Alan Clendenin
  36. Mary Clupper
  37. Chase Cooper
  38. Montjoy Cornish Brown
  39. Marvin Covey
  40. Lindsay Cross
  41. Janet Cruz
  42. Dariel Cruz Rodrigues
  43. Juan Cuba
  44. Dan Daley 
  45. Gail Danhoff
  46. Kyandra Darling
  47. Tracie Davis
  48. Ramon Day
  49. Kathleen Dermody
  50. Alix Desulme
  51. Patricia Devilliers
  52. Christina Diamond
  53. Jewel Dickson
  54. Arylnne Dictor
  55. Marion Dion
  56. Sean Domnick
  57. Samuel Dorr
  58. Fentrice Driskell
  59. Patricia Eberhardt
  60. Zack Elliot
  61. Joe Falk
  62. Manuel Fernandez
  63. Lourdes Ferrer Diaz
  64. Lois Frankel
  65. Nikki Fried
  66. Benjamin Friedman
  67. Lori Fritsch
  68. Maxwell Frost
  69. Danny Fuqua
  70. Anne Gannon
  71. Eunice Garbutt
  72. Lucy Garner
  73. Tom Garner
  74. Stephen Gaskill
  75. Joseph Geller
  76. Robert Geltner
  77. Audrey Gibson
  78. Jacqueline Gil-Abarzua
  79. Hazel Gillis
  80. Phillip Giorno
  81. Felice Gorordo
  82. Karen Green
  83. Samuel Green
  84. Michelle Green
  85. Ryann Greenberg
  86. Donald Grimme
  87. Louis Grossman
  88. John Gundlach
  89. Shashi Gupta
  90. Margaret Gupta
  91. Manuel Gutierrez
  92. Tricia Hallison-Mischler
  93. Dianne Hart
  94. Alex Heckler
  95. John Hedrick
  96. Dylan Hellebrand
  97. Daniel Henry
  98. Shirley Herman
  99. Karla Hernández-Mats
  100. Maria Herrera
  101. Samantha Hope Herring
  102. Kenton Hills
  103. Rand Hoch
  104. Marilyn Holleran
  105. Elijah Hooks
  106. Charles Horowitz
  107. Richard Hoye
  108. Lydia Hudson
  109. Holly Hummell-Gorman
  110. Christine Hunschofsky
  111. Macarena Iglesias
  112. Peter Imhoff
  113. Fedrick Ingram 
  114. Matthew Inman
  115. Dave Jacobsen
  116. Tammy James
  117. Jennifer Jenkins
  118. Carol Jennings
  119. Bernard Jennings
  120. Percy Johnson
  121. Rahman Johnson
  122. Shevrin Jones
  123. Christine Jones
  124. Linda Joseph
  125. Arthenia Joyner
  126. Elizabeth Judd
  127. Ricky Junquera
  128. Barbara Katz
  129. Joan Katz
  130. Jerard Kelley
  131. Jacqueline Kellogg
  132. Meisheng King
  133. Chris Korge
  134. Dianne Krumel
  135. Edmond Lally
  136. James Langford
  137. Marsha Laufer
  138. Nathan Lax
  139. Adraine Lester
  140. Marie Flore Lindor Latortue
  141. Johanna Lopez
  142. Yvonne Lumpkin
  143. Nicholas Maldonado
  144. Robert Mandell
  145. Raul Martinez
  146. Ashok Marwah
  147. Kelly McBride
  148. Daniel McDow
  149. Reginald McGill
  150. John McGovern
  151. Susan McGrath
  152. Judithanne McLauchlan
  153. Jane McLaughlin
  154. Derrick McRae
  155. Claudia Mendoza
  156. Amy Mercado
  157. Adam Molny
  158. Allison Morano
  159. James Morton
  160. Jonathan Moses
  161. Jared Moskowitz
  162. Judy Mount
  163. Daniel Mulieri
  164. Elio Muller
  165. Karen Mullins
  166. Terence Murphy
  167. Jeff Nall
  168. Roxey Nelson
  169. Sophia Nelson
  170. Alfredo Olvera
  171. Rosalind Osgood
  172. Edith Owens
  173. Daryl Parks
  174. Glenn Pearson
  175. Jimmy Peluso
  176. Susanne Pena
  177. Emir Penserga
  178. Carol Pensky
  179. Marco Perez
  180. Hedder Pierre-Joseph
  181. Laura Plotnick
  182. Danielle Prendergast
  183. Sergio Quintana
  184. Michael Rajner
  185. Michele Rayner
  186. Maria Revelles
  187. Marcos Reyes
  188. Laurel Richmond
  189. Catherine Riley
  190. Terrie Rizzo
  191. Vivian Rodriguez
  192. Nicholaas Sakhnovsky
  193. Luis Salazar
  194. Deborah Savage
  195. Jane Schlechtweg
  196. Barbara Sharief
  197. Casmore Shaw
  198. Sean Shaw
  199. Melissa Shiff
  200. Imran Siddiqui
  201. Mark Siegel
  202. Steve Simeonidis
  203. Julius Simmons
  204. Joshua Simmons
  205. David Singer
  206. Steven Smith
  207. Patricia Smith
  208. Dari Smith 
  209. Darren Soto
  210. Axel Soto Diaz
  211. Andrew Spar
  212. Lonnie Stephenson
  213. Brian Stewart
  214. Michael Suarez
  215. Ronald Surin
  216. Maria Tavera
  217. Leslie Thackston
  218. Linda Thigpen
  219. Davette Thompson
  220. Linda Tripp
  221. Victor Vazquez
  222. Aniuska Vilchez Santiago
  223. Samuel Vilchez-Santiago
  224. Janet Waksman
  225. John Walker
  226. Kimberly Walker
  227. Andrew Warren
  228. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz
  229. Angela Weathers
  230. Jennifer Webb
  231. Christopher Wetherington
  232. William Wilbanks
  233. Marian Williams
  234. Casey Willits
  235. Frederica Wilson
  236. Marie Woodson
Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTop employee at The Directed Benefits Foundation reaches deal over $142M in benefits for the disabled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Florida political leaders react to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more