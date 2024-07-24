July 24, 2024
Kamala Harris campaign heralds March for Our Lives endorsement
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022. The march is returning to Washington after four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

march for our lives
The group says it can help Harris win the Sunshine State.

An unprecedented endorsement from an anti-gun violence group is being spotlighted by Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

March for Our Lives, the advocacy organization founded in the wake of the mass murder at a Parkland high school six years ago, is endorsing for the first time in the wake of Harris saying this week that she backed universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban.

Harris, per her campaign, is “proud to earn this historic endorsement” and “committed to working closely with young people to end the epidemic of gun violence.”

“Harris heads the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and she worked for years in the Senate and as a prosecutor to keep guns out of our schools and off our streets. In stark contrast, Donald Trump promises to weaken regulations on guns, sides with the NRA over our children’s safety, and reduced funding for public safety in every single one of his budget proposals,” added Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“Kamala Harris has proven herself to be a thoughtful and forceful leader on gun violence, who has time and again listened to young people and fought for our lives,” said David Hogg, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

“Given her strong record on gun safety and prioritizing youth voices during her time in office, I’m proud that Kamala Harris will receive March For Our Lives’ first-ever endorsement, and I’m so excited for our work to mobilize young people for her campaign.”

The group expects its “youth-focused agenda” to make up the “margin of victory” for Harris and down ballot candidates, including in the Sunshine State.

“March for Our Lives will work to mobilize young people across the country to support Vice President Harris and other down-ballot candidates, with a particular focus on the states and races where we can make up the margin of victory — in Arizona, New York, Michigan, and Florida,” said Natalie Fall, Executive Director of March for Our Lives.

“We are ready to double down on this commitment and elect the first woman, first Black woman, and the first person of South Asian descent to become our next president.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

