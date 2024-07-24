Bucs, Dolphins, Jaguars open training camps with playoff hopes

As all three Florida NFL teams open training camps, all have designs on making the postseason.

After missing the playoffs by a game last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in a handful of veteran free agents, including wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse and defensive lineman Arik Armstead. They also signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence, pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, and cornerback Tyson Campbell to lucrative new deals.

But perhaps the biggest change will be on the defensive side where new coordinator Ryan Nielsen is bringing a different approach than the Jaguars had been utilizing.

“There’s excitement around Ryan and what he’s brought to the defense and how he utilizes the players defensively,” said Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson before Wednesday’s first training camp practice. “You’ll see the excitement. It’s an attack-style of defense. Guys are moving forward. It just suits players and the players have bought into that.”

Nielsen is likely to utilize more four down linemen formations, which puts Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as defensive ends rather than outside linebackers as they were listed in former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell’s 3-4 approach.

“The scheme is going to help Travon. It’s going to help Josh,” Pederson said. “It’s going to utilize the strengths of both of those players. Their skill set is to get after quarterbacks. The two of them together are a pretty good group in this league. The changes we’ve made, they’re going to benefit from that.”

In Miami, the Dolphins want to return to the playoffs and, unlike last season, advance. After losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs on a frigid night in Kansas City, Miami brought in a few free agents, including defensive end Calais Campbell and veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

But Barrett retired before training camp started. Can they take the next step after finishing 11-6 and losing the division championship on a tiebreaker?

The Dolphins open camp with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the midst of contract negotiations. The Dolphins have adapted his practice schedule while negotiations are ongoing. Tagovailoa is entering his fifth season and is seeking a similar deal signed by Lawrence, averaging $55 million per season.

“I’m very proud of the team this offseason. There have been a lot of things where we’ve matured in how we go about our business,” said Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

“One thing about the National Football League, there are always things that you can’t control. You have to not make it a distraction and go about your work. I have open conversations with the team about that stuff. We’re all not robots. You have to be sure that you are concerned about the right stuff. Making today matter and having something to build on for tomorrow. I have no concerns about distractions.”

In Tampa, the Buccaneers are trying to build off last season when they were one of the surprise teams in the league. The Bucs won the NFC South with a 9-8 record and spent most of their free agency focus on bringing back their own players like quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David.

This season, they’ll face a first-place schedule which is likely to test Tampa more than last year’s schedule, but Tampa Bay will do so with more confidence than a year ago.

“Baker has the keys to the bus and he’s driving it,” Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s comfortable and we’re comfortable with him. He’s taking it upon his shoulders. He came back in great shape. There’s a lot more stability there than there was last year.”