4 Mayors endorse ‘dedicated’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

The most prominent local elected officials from four Miami-Dade municipalities are lining up behind former Rep. Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas’ campaign for county Supervisor of Elections.

South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández, Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Joshua Fuller, North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg are endorsing Planas for the job, the Planas campaign announced.

Each provided a statement to accompany their nods.

“This is a crucial moment for Miami-Dade County and we must elect a Supervisor of Elections who is dedicated to maintaining our democracy,” said Fernández, a fellow former state lawmaker.

“Over the course of his career as an elections attorney, J.C. Planas has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to and willingness to fight for our democratic process. I am proud to endorse him for our Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.”

Fuller cited Planas’ “decades” working as an elections and ethics lawyer as key to earning his support.

“Under J.C.’s leadership,” he said, “I know that Miami-Dade will continue to lead the nation in free and fair elections, run with transparency and integrity.”

Latham said Planas is “a leader we can count on to ensure voters … have their voices heard and their ballots counted through free and fair elections.”

“His experience as an elections attorney reflects a deep knowledge of our democratic system, and a commitment to transparent elections,” Latham said.

Added Weinberg, “J.C. is a man of integrity who has fought for our democracy for decades. His experience, expertise, and dedication to our democratic process make me proud to endorse (him) in this crucial race.”

The Mayors’ endorsements follow others from SEIU Local 1991 and SEIU Florida.

Planas said in a statement that he is honored to have the backing of “these respected Mayors from across Miami-Dade County who understand the importance of this moment for our community and our democracy.”

“We must loudly and forcefully stand behind democratic principles at a time when some would prefer to call them into question,” he said. “It’s up to all of us to protect our democracy and preserve Miami-Dade’s national reputation as a leader in elections integrity.”

Planas served for eight years in the House beginning in 2002, when he engaged in a legal battle with an opponent who sued to overturn his election results. He’s since represented numerous candidates and officials in Miami-Dade while also working as a law professor at St. Thomas University.

Planas worked as an Assistant State Attorney before running for state office. He changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights and lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

He’s set to face two opponents in the Primary: Willis Howard, a campaign consultant and former Chief of Staff in North Miami; and Arnie Weiss, a digital media entrepreneur who sued the county in 2004 to require a paper record of ballots and improve accommodations for older voters.

The winner will face Miami Rep. Alina García, the lone Republican to qualify for the contest.

This election is the first time Miami-Dade voters will choose an SOE and Tax Collector, both of which have been appointed by Mayor-appointed offices under the county’s 1957 charter. In 2018, Florida votes — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those offices, a Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.