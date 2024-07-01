SEIU Florida backs J.C. Planas as ‘best choice’ for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

Former Rep. J.C. Planas’ bid to be Miami-Dade County’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections (SOE) now has the expressed support of one of Florida’s largest unions.

SEIU Florida, which represents some 80,000 health care, education, aviation and county government workers statewide, is endorsing Planas for the SOE post.

“This November, voters in our community have one clear choice when it comes to protecting our democracy and safeguarding our elections,” the group said in a statement.

“J.C. has fought to ensure transparency and integrity in our elections throughout his time both as a public servant and as an elections attorney, and that makes him the best choice to be our next Supervisor of Elections.”

The Monday endorsement of Planas, a Republican-turned-Democratic ethics and elections lawyer who served in the House from 2002-2010, comes almost a year since he entered the race to replace appointed Miami-Dade SOE Christina White. White is not running to keep her job.

Planas said in a statement that he is “so proud” to have SEIU Florida’s backing.

“This November, we have one clear mission: to defend free and fair elections and uphold democracy,” he said.

“I’ve committed my entire career to this mission, and as our next Supervisor of Elections, I will continue fighting to ensure integrity in our elections and for every voice in our community to be heard.”

In an X post, Planas noted that the SEIU Florida nod was also personally touching.

“(Miami-Dade public health care hub) Jackson Memorial Hospital was extremely dear to my late father’s heart. This endorsement means a huge deal to me because this is the union that represents the nurses and other workers at the hospital,” he said.

“To those at SEIU, I will always support the phenomenal work you do.”

Born in Miami, Planas worked as an Assistant State Attorney before running for state office. He has served as a board member of the Miami-Dade Children’s Trust, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and the National Fragile X Foundation. Today, he works as a professor of election law and government at the St. Thomas University School of Law, his alma mater.

Planas changed his registration from Republican to Democrat in response to Donald Trump’s attacks on voter rights and lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

He’s set to face at least two opponents in the Primary: Willis Howard, a campaign consultant and former Chief of Staff in North Miami; and Arnie Weiss, a digital media entrepreneur who sued the county in 2004 to require a paper record of ballots and improve accommodations for older voters.

The winner will face Miami Rep. Alina García, the lone Republican to qualify for the contest.

This election is the first time Miami-Dade voters will choose an SOE and Tax Collector, both of which have been appointed by Mayor-appointed offices under the county’s 1957 charter. In 2018, Florida votes — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those offices, a Sheriff and Property Appraiser by Jan. 7, 2025.

An internal poll released in May by Planas’ Campaign Manager, Christian Ulvert, found Planas would hold an advantage over García in the General Election, with 43% of respondents siding with Planas compared to 36% for García.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.