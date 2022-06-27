Johanna López rolls out union endorsements

Democratic House District 43 nominee Johanna López on Monday rolled out several organization endorsements that typically go to Democrats.

López, a member of the Orange County School Board, announced she has received the endorsements of the Florida AFL-CIO; the Florida Service Employees International Union; the FLIC Votes, the political arm of the Florida Immigrant Coalition; the Florida Freedom to Read Project; and the Democratic Public Education Caucus. She also announced she has earned the “Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction” rating from Moms Demand Action.

The endorsements might have been useful in a Democratic Primary Election, but López, of Orlando, won her party’s nomination in HD 43 on June 17 when no other Democrats qualified for the ballot.

In November, she’ll be facing the winner of the Republican Primary Election between J. Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wright, both of Orlando. Neither would have been in line to receive backing of those groups, usually allied with Democratic candidates and platforms.

The AFL-CIO and SEIU represent labor. The FLIC Votes advocates for immigration reform including paths to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS recipients, refugees or legal permanent residents. Florida Freedom to Read Project and the Democratic Public Education Caucus encourage students’ open access to books and opposition to the “Parental Rights Movement’s” attempts to ban books in schools. Moms Demand Action encourages gun law reform.

“In such a pivotal moment in American history where our rights are under attack, I am extremely humbled and honored to have the support of these relentless unions and organizations,” López said of the endorsements.

“As a lifelong union member, I am committed to continue fighting for workers’ rights across the state of Florida. I am also committed to the fight for a fairer system that doesn’t leave anyone behind and that instead empowers women, immigrants, people of color, the LGTBQIA+ community, and students to reach their fullest potential.”

HD 43 will represent a mostly Hispanic, largely Puerto Rican constituency in east-central Orange, including the far east side of Orlando and the communities of Azalea Park, Union Park, Rio Pinar, Moss Park and part of Lake Nona.

The district does not have an incumbent running. Much of the area has been represented by Democratic Rep. Daisy Morales, but she is running in the new House District 44.