June 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

JAXPORT inks 18-year agreement with Puerto Rican trade partner

Wes WolfeJune 27, 20223min0

Related Articles

Jax

Donna Deegan returns five-figure contribution from Andrew Gillum

Jax

Former Jacksonville City Council aide Terrance Freeman rises to President

Jax

Jacksonville progressive groups to protest abortion ruling at courthouse

trailer bridge jaxport
Jacksonville is the top mainland port for trade with Puerto Rico.

JAXPORT reaffirmed its connections to Puerto Rican trade with a new 18-year lease agreement extension between the Port and Trailer Bridge. Jacksonville is the top mainland port for trade with Puerto Rico, dealing with nearly 90% of all sea trade between it and the mainland.

Trailer Bridge, generating around $2.5 million per year at the Port, conducts twice-weekly barge service between Puerto Rico and Jacksonville.

“Puerto Rico has been critical to our success as we’ve grown into one of the nation’s top seaports for the import and export of goods,” JAXPORT Board Chairwoman Wendy Hamilton said at the Port’s meeting Monday. “As we look to the future, this partnership helps ensure we can continue to build on our role as a leader in providing supply-chain security to the island.”

Representatives from Trailer Bridge and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority were on hand for the contract extension.

“We appreciate your commitment to our city and the people of Puerto Rico,” Hamilton said.

Trailer Bridge began operating at JAXPORT in 1991 and its latest contract, for 10 years, was set to expire in October 2023. The new agreement will take the contract out to January 2041 and is similar to one the company has in Puerto Rico.

“The lease includes 33.9 acres and calls for a minimum annual guarantee of 500,000 short-tons (per year),” said Linda Williams, JAXPORT Chief of Administration and Corporate Performance. “JAXPORT will generate approximately $62 million over the life of the contract in minimum revenue.”

The Board voted unanimously to approve the new agreement.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis raised more than $3.6M in first half of June

nextFlorida Democrats sue to kick Jerry Torres off CD 14 ballot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories