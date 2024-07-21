July 21, 2024
Lauren Book endorses Kamala Harris as ‘the leaders we need to meet this pivotal moment’
Images via Florida Politics and AP.

Jesse Scheckner

Lauren Book Kamala Harris FP AP
She said Harris ‘has the experience and vision to lead us forward with compassion and competence.’

Count Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book as firmly for a Kamala Harris presidency.

Book endorsed the Vice President to be the Democratic Party’s nominee after President Joe Biden announced that he was ending his re-election bid amid concerns he is unfit to serve a second term.

“Vice President Harris has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to justice, equality, and progress throughout her public service career — from her tenure as Attorney General of California to her historic election as the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President. (She) has shown an unwavering dedication to uplifting all Americans,” Book said in a statement.

“Her leadership has been pivotal in advancing policies that benefit working families, and I have been proud to stand with her on numerous occasions in our fight for women’s reproductive freedom. Having sat next to the Vice President at reproductive rights round tables, spoken alongside her on what should have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and joined her at the White House for a convening on reproductive rights, I know that Kamala Harris is the leader we need to meet this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.”

Book added that she is urging Floridians and Americans nationwide to join her, Biden and many Sunshine State Democrats in backing Harris’ candidacy.

“Vice President Harris understands the challenges facing our country and has the experience and vision to lead us forward with compassion and competence,” Book said. “Together, let’s continue to move forward toward a brighter future for all and elect our first woman President this November!”

A flood of calls for Biden to step aside followed his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27 in Atlanta. A second and, so far, final debate is set for Sept. 10, with ABC News hosting.

The Democratic National Convention, where Harris is likely to accept the party’s nomination, will run Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

