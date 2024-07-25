Greg Folley backs development variance after major donation to campaign committee

The Marco Island City Council voted to allow the largest buffer reduction ever approved between a commercial development and cemetery.

Months earlier, property co-owner Anthony Oliverio donated $7,000 to Friends of Greg Folley, a political committee chaired by Marco Island City Councilor Greg Folley. That committee has promoted his candidacy for an open seat in the Legislature representing House District 81.

The development request, from VO Capital, ultimately passed on a 5-2 vote with Folley in support. That vote came after a hearing that spanned hours on July 22 and included numerous residents near the site speaking in opposition.

That vote ultimately reduced the requirement for a setback from 15 feet to 3 feet between a planned one-story business with a drive-through on Bald Eagle Drive and an existing cemetery. Leaders at New Life Community Church were among those opposed to the project, according to local media outlet Coastal Breeze.

Oliverio argued to the City Council the one-story building he wanted to build on the property was less intrusive than what potentially could go on the land, where zoning allows a 75-foot building. He said a greater setback and construction of barriers requested by some neighbors was cost prohibitive.

Folley acknowledged the controversy around the project but ultimately repeated a similar argument before casting his vote.

“It’s 12 feet of grass versus 12 feet of pavement. And the alternative is probably going to be much worse for the cemetery,” Folley said. “You could have a five-story building. And I don’t see how that turns out to be good.”

He also appeared mixed about arguments raised by opponents who said Oliverio and partners failed to show a significant hardship on them if the request was denied.

“It’d be better if we voted for it, but I think the argument may be pretty strong to vote against it because of the way that code is written,” Folley said. “I’m really struggling.”

Regardless of whether he felt personally conflicted, Folley ultimately voted in favor of the variance.

That was despite staff acknowledging the city had never received a request for an 80% setback reduction for land abutting residential-zoned property.

Ahead of the hearing, Folley acknowledged he visited the site and spoke to the applicant. He did not discuss the political donation months prior.

He did not respond to questions from Florida Politics whether he discussed the project before Oliverio made the donation to his political committee.

Folley faces Moms for Liberty leader Vyette Benarroch in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will face Democrat Charles Work in the General Election.