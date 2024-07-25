Rick Scott wants Cabinet to remove ‘part-time President’ Joe Biden

Florida’s junior Senator has called for Joe Biden to be removed from office since months after his inauguration, but with the President now not running for re-election, he’s pushing again for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“We saw the debate, we saw the speech last night. We know he doesn’t have the capacity to make the choices. Somebody else is making the choices for him,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on “Mornings with Maria.”

The 25th Amendment would involve Vice President Kamala Harris and the majority of the Cabinet declaring Biden unable to serve. Biden could declare the incapacity over, forcing the VP and Cabinet to declare incapacity again, and for a congressional supermajority in the Senate and House to back the President’s reimposed removal, which would leave Harris in charge.

“We’ve got a part-time President that we’re not sure can make the decisions. So what Vice President Harris has to do, she has to work to get the 25th amendment in vote. We’ve got to get a new President. We’ve got to get somebody who hopefully will do a better job than Biden has the capacity to do right now.”

Despite Scott’s relative confidence in Harris to drive Biden from office, he still questions the President’s decision not to run for a second term.

“Here’s a guy who won the Primary. Whether he should’ve or shouldn’t have, he won the Primary,” Scott said. “Democrats say Republicans are a threat to democracy. They’re the threat to democracy.”

Scott maligned the decision to “pick” Harris, who “didn’t win any Primaries” and “never went through this process.”

“She got no votes to be their nominee and now she’s going to be their nominee. This makes no sense,” Scott complained.