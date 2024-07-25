Up against the clock, abortion rights initiative petitions Supreme Court for help

The group backing an abortion rights initiative is petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to nullify the new “financial impact statement” warning voters about Amendment 4’s implications.

Earlier this month, the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) approved a statement set to appear under Amendment 4 on the ballot that alerts voters about potential litigation costs and declining tax revenue if Amendment 4 passes.

“The increase in abortions could be even greater if the amendment invalidates laws requiring parental consent before minors undergo abortions and those ensuring only licensed physicians perform abortions,” the statement also says.

Amendment 4 leaders argued the new statement is misleading and isn’t accurate. They accused Republicans of playing dirty political tricks to convince voters to reject it.

In their Supreme Court petition, the group argued that the state lacks the power to “unilaterally revise a Financial Impact Statement and avoid the judicial oversight contemplated by law.” The group pointed out that the professional staff on FIEC was replaced by a senior research fellow from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and a representative from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office.

This week the Amendment 4 campaign lost a legal fight when the First District Court of Appeal refused to decide whether the courts could review the validity of the financial impact statement.

“This move throws a wrench in the democratic process and keeps voters from getting the straight facts they need,” said Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4’s Campaign Director, in an earlier statement.

Now asking the highest court in the state to intervene, the Amendment 4 campaign acknowledges they are up against the clock before the Nov. 5 election.

“And the effects are dire. … Petitioners simply want a fair and accurate presentation of Amendment 4 on the ballot — precious little time remains for effective relief before the election,” said the filing by the ACLU of Florida on behalf of Floridians Protecting Freedom. “Ballot printing deadlines are beginning to approach.”

Amendment 4 protects abortion rights in the state constitution. The November ballot initiative needs at least 60% of the vote to pass. In May, Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect.