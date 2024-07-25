July 25, 2024
Meghann Hovey ends challenge to Neal Dunn in CD 2
Meghann Hovey. Image via LinkedIn.

Meghann Hovey
That could set up Tallahassee lawyer Yen Bailey up as a replacement nominee.

Democrat Meghann Hovey has withdrawn from her challenge against Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn. That likely sets up Tallahassee lawyer Yen Bailey to step in as a replacement nominee.

Hovey notified the Florida Division of Elections she was ending her candidacy in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I am making this announcement at this time to ensure that the Florida Democratic Party will have sufficient time in advance of the November 5, 2024 general election to designate a nominee to fill the vacancy which is occasioned by my withdrawal from the election,” she wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Hovey was notably one of the last federal candidates to qualify in Florida this year, with her entry helping Democrats achieve a stated mission of fielding candidates in every district in Florida.

But her exit isn’t a complete shock, and has been rumored since Bailey opened a federal campaign account two weeks ago and started raising money through ActBlue. Because the account was opened in July, she has yet to file a first fundraising report, so it’s unclear how much she has raised to date.

Hovey only ever reported $9,700 in fundraising, and as of the end of June her party had a negative-$740 account balance, thanks to the $10,400 qualifying fee.

Since Hovey was unopposed for the Democratic nomination and has now dropped out, state law requires leaders from county Democratic Executive Committees to vote on a new nominee. Whomever is selected must also pay a qualifying fee.

“We wish Meghann the best in her future endeavors,” reads a statement from the Florida Democratic Party. “There is a constitutionally outlined process for replacing a candidate on a ballot and the Florida Democratic Party will be following that process over the next week.”

Dunn also faces Republican Rhonda Woodward in an Aug. 20 GOP Primary. Woodward has raised less than $16,000.

Dunn, meanwhile, has collected nearly $1.18 million and closed the second quarter with more than $665,000 in cash on hand.

The incumbent remains a favorite for re-election. In 2022, he defeated U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, after redistricting pitted the incumbents against one another. Dunn won nearly 60% of the vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories