July 12, 2024
Yen Bailey files post-qualification deadline to challenge Neal Dunn in CD 2.

Jacob OglesJuly 12, 20244min0

Yen Bailey copy
Bailey opened a Federal Elections Commission campaign account and has started raising money through ActBlue.

Months after the qualification deadline, a new Democrat has filed against U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn.

Attorney Yen Bailey opened a Federal Elections Commission campaign account and has started raising money through ActBlue.

That’s despite the fact another candidate, Meghann Hovey, was the only Democrat to qualify in April in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hovey was among the last Democrats to throw her hat in the ring as Florida Democrats set out to file a candidate in every congressional district in the state. Hovey filed the last day of federal qualifying in Florida.

But in the last week, rumors have swirled in Tallahassee that Hovey may drop out of the race. The Blue Velocity Consulting canvasser did not return calls from Florida Politics but has not set up a campaign website. His late entry into the race means she has yet to file a campaign finance report due Monday.

Should Hovey drop out of the race, the decision would fall to local Democratic leaders to name a replacement.

State law requires leaders from county Democratic Executive Committees to vote on a new nominee. However, the nominee must still pay the required qualification fee to run for Congress.

For example, when Democrat Allen Ellison was named to replace congressional candidate April Freeman after her unexpected death in 2018, he had to pay a $10,400 qualification fee even though his name didn’t appear on the ballot.

Should Hovey leave the race now, there will be plenty of time for a new candidate’s name to appear on the ballot.

All of this only matters if Hovey actually does drop out. Otherwise, Bailey can raise money for a future election cycle by opening an account.

Bailey is a member in good standing of the Florida Bar. Her LinkedIn page shows she works as an attorney at the Bailey Law Firm in Tallahassee. She is also the vice president of Every Vote Florida.

Calls to the Leon County Democratic Party on the race were not returned.

Dunn also faces Republican Rhonda Woodward in a GOP Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories