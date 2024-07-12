Crackdown on undocumented voting divides Florida’s congressional delegation

A federal elections law cracking down on voting by undocumented immigrants passed the House this week on a party-line vote.

The House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (HR 8281) on a 221-198 vote.

“American elections are for American citizens only,” said U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican.

“We all know that President (Joe) Biden’s Border Crisis poses a clear threat to our elections system, as millions of illegal aliens have poured into our country at record levels. This bill advances much-needed reforms to current voting registration requirements that will allow each state to ensure only American citizens are casting ballots.”

Lee served as Secretary of State under Gov. Ron DeSantis, overseeing the state’s election system through the 2020 Presidential Election. She said the legislation was an important step toward lifting trust in U.S. elections.

“This is a huge step to ensuring U.S. elections are safe, secure, and fair — and I am committed to continuing the fight towards establishing elections all Americans can have confidence in,” she said.

Democrats criticized the bill as a partisan action, saying it’s already against the law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. No Florida Democrats supported the bill. Most voted against it, with U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, absent for the vote.

But several Republicans spotlighted Democrats’ opposition with press releases praising the SAVE Act.

“Requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote shouldn’t be an option, it should be a requirement for anyone who casts a ballot,” said U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican.

“It is unbelievable that some refuse to prioritize election integrity. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of the SAVE Act and keep my promise to preserve the sanctity of our ballot box and prevent non-citizens from voting. I’m pleased that the SAVE Act has passed the House and hope the Senate will take up this legislation without delay.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, said it was important to require all states to demand proof of citizenship before registering voters.

“It’s simple, only American citizens should have a voice in American elections,” Webster said. “Shocking, but not surprising, House Democrats and President Biden opposed safeguarding the integrity of our elections. Meanwhile, House Republicans were united in protecting the votes of American citizens and standing with the vast majority of Americans who agree that ID verification should be required when voting.”