July 12, 2024
Delray Beach property manager among ‘everyday Americans’ set to speak at RNC
Image via Trumpettes.

Jacob Ogles

Diane Evans copy
Diane Evans serves as a Trump Force 47 captain and is a member of the Trumpettes.

A Florida property manager will be among the “everyday Americans” speaking at this year’s Republican National Convention (RNC).

Event organizers announced that 23 individuals would be speaking, including Diane Evans, a Delray Beach woman and member of the Trumpettes. Evans signed up this year as a Trump Force 47 captain, and now will have the chance to speak to a national audience about the candidate.

The New Jersey native has lived in Florida for 30 years, where she manages seasonal rentals. She volunteered for Trump’s previous campaign in 2019.

“I never had any desire to get into politics until President Trump got elected!” Evans wrote on the Trumpettes blog. “Even my husband who thinks he’s so smart said it was impossible for him to win, it would never happen because he would not get enough electoral votes!! So you could imagine my thrill when he was elected! ‘Never say never.’”

Evans wrote that she enjoyed politics when she became involved in the campaign five years ago and wanted to stay involved.

“I followed a lot of social media on President Trump and got involved in 2019, you might say I got ‘the bug’ as I truly enjoy volunteering for any cause that promotes the BEST President ever!” she wrote. “We have a lot of work to do, as our country is falling apart and I’ll work day and night to make sure that he’s re-elected in 2024!”

RNC organizers said they wanted to showcase the stories of everyday Americans supporting Trump and upset about Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies.

“Convention planners are putting together an unprecedented lineup of iconic entertainers, faith leaders, GOP officials, and members of the First Family, and the stars of the Convention also include everyday Americans, who have faced immense hardship and are worse off under the Biden-Harris administration,” reads an RNC press release.

“President Donald J. Trump has a vision to Make America Great Again and policies to lift up all Americans. The Republican National Convention will provide a platform and voice for the workers, veterans, and families left behind in Joe Biden’s America.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

