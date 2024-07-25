Michael Stern, longtime Aventura Commissioner, dies at 57

Aventura Commissioner Michael Stern, a longtime local leader who made an indelible impact on his community through his many public service, publishing and real estate contributions, has died.

Stern passed away at home, surrounded by his family, after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer at 1:45 a.m. July 25. He was 57.

He was supported and is survived by his wife, Randy; his children, Jordan and Ryan; and his mother, Roz.

Serving from 2005-2014 and again from 2022 until his death, Stern holds the distinction of being the second-longest-serving elected official in Aventura’s nearly 30-year history.

“Michael Stern epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg said in a statement. “Serving together was a privilege, but being his friend was truly an honor. We will ensure that his work lives on and continues to save lives.”

By the time he first took office, he’d already made an impact.

Born in Long Island, New York, Stern moved to Miami-Dade County when he was 10 and graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High in 1985. He then attended the University of Florida.

In 1998, he co-founded Aventura Magazine, a locally focused publication he and his partners operated until its sale in 2020.

Commissioner Amit Bloom, who co-founded the periodical under the parent company Stern Bloom Media, called Stern “a tireless Commissioner.”

“But for me, he was my business partner, my friend, my brother,” she said. “I’ll cherish the love and experience we shared for the rest of my life.”

During the eight years he spent out of office between 2014 and 2022, Stern founded the Aventura Police Department Community Ambassador Panel, which continues to serve as a bridge between the city’s Police Department and the community.

For 14 years, he also led the Five Guys & a Mountain Ski Trip. Over the subsequent years, Stern grew the trip from the original five to a record 22 participants this year.

“For decades, I have been proud to be Michael’s friend,” Commissioner Billy Joel said. “He was a tireless fighter for good and dedicated much of his life to helping others. The world is a little darker with him no longer in it.”

In addition to his publishing and public service work, Stern worked as partner and developer of investor relations at Jeffreys Capital, a real estate investment firm located in the city. His bio on the company’s website said he served on Aventura’s Marketing Council, many condo and homeowner associations and, in his free time, enjoyed traveling and collecting jigsaw puzzles from his favorite destinations.

“Michael exuded a quiet elegance,” Commissioner Linda Marks said. “He personified all that makes Aventura great.”

A longtime real estate investor, Stern also worked as a realtor at Deal Flow Realty, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Elaine Adler, President of the Aventura Marketing Council, wrote in March 2015 of having worked with Stern for two decades.

“I am so proud to have watched this energetic, creative young man with innovative ideas and a strong work ethic, create a most successful publishing company. But there is so much more to Michael Stern. He is a man of this world. He lives and works with strong ethics, and (he is) a wonderful family man and corporate citizen,” she wrote.

“If only this world had more Michael Sterns in it!”

Stern leaves behind a legacy of engagement and a reputation of eternal optimism. After being diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2019, he decided to turn his struggle into a force to help others and became an ambassador for Fight CRC.

The endeavor took him to Washington, D.C., where he advocated for cancer funding research. Closer to home, he led educational initiatives to encourage people to get tested and monitor their health.

In March 2023, he was one of 15 colorectal cancer survivors to have his photo and story displayed on outdoor digital boards amid 27,500 blue flags planted on the National Mall. Each flag represented the expected cases of colorectal cancer in people under 50.

Stern told the Miami Herald last year that he waited to get screened for the disease until he was 52, seven years past when it is generally recommended to do so and only after he began feeling pain and other symptoms.

He underwent debilitating chemotherapy to eradicate the disease from his body. The process would likely have begun earlier, and been more successful, if he had had a colonoscopy at the recommended time. He said fear kept him from the exam.

“Michael Stern gave everything he could in his fight against cancer ­— not only to his own fight, but to help others” Commissioner Rachel Saltzman Friedland said. “He saved lives while losing his own. His memory will continue to be a blessing for all of us whose lives he touched.”

In 2023 and 2024, Aventura’s colorectal cancer public service announcements won gold Viddy Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals due in large part to Stern’s contributions.

Commissioner Paul Kruss called Stern “an exemplary, caring leader and friend.”

“And he will be sorely missed,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Randy, their kids, and the entire family.”

After mourning Stern’s death, an Aventura spokesperson said the city plans to identify ways to honor his legacy.