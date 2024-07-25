Nikki Fried blasts GOP insurance ‘bailouts’ in searing response to Jimmy Patronis’ plea to Donald Trump

Florida Democrats did not miss an opportunity to capitalize on CFO Jimmy Patronis urging GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to fix the state’s insurance issues.

“Instead of writing love letters to Donald Trump’s campaign on official letterhead, Jimmy should get back to work,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Patronis, a potential candidate for Governor in 2026, says the “(Joe) Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration has been a complete disaster for the American people” when it comes to property coverage.

Fried, who also served as Agriculture Commissioner through the end of 2022, places the blame elsewhere, claiming that “Floridians are paying the price of 30 years of failed Republican leadership in this state, which has directly resulted in a worsening affordability crisis.”

“Thanks to Republican leadership, Florida is home to the highest property insurance premiums in the country, worst inflation nationally, out-of-control housing costs and skyrocketing utility bills — crowing about this crisis now is nothing more than a political stunt in an election year.”

Countering Patronis’ willingness to help Trump’s “administration of patriots” to fix insurance issues, Fried says the CFO’s own party hasn’t done the work, and has offered “bandaid solutions and bailouts to the insurance industry.”

“Republicans have had years to propose solutions to this problem and pass policies to deliver relief to Floridians — and repeatedly failed,” Fried added.

“Last year, they held two special sessions at taxpayers’ expense and nothing has changed. Earlier this year, the Republican Party released their list of top 10 priorities and fixing the priority insurance crisis was not one of them — and during the past legislative session, Republicans spent more time banning rainbow flags and lights on bridges than addressing the number one concern for voters in this election — the economy.”