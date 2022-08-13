Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race.

The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will be the candidate’s final effort to share his platforms and mobilize vital communities before the vote.

Crist will start his Saturday by joining the Democratic Women’s Club of Lee County virtually for their monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, he’ll visit a local deli shop in Aventura with state Rep. Joe Geller and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman. Then, Crist will join North Miami Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe and local supporters for an early vote event in North Miami.

The Congressman will end his day at 2 p.m. in Miami Gardens with state Reps. Felicia Robinson and Christopher Benjamin for an early vote event with local residents, and then will join Miami-Dade’s NAACP for their Dr. Shirley B. Johnson Membership Appreciation Picnic.

Crist isn’t the only candidate making one-last go before the Primary.

Opponent Nikki Fried, Florida’s current Commissioner of Agriculture, announced Friday that she’ll be going on a statewide bus tour starting Tuesday in Panama City and hitting the road through Aug. 23.

The two Democrats are competing for the right to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election.

St. Pete Polls last Friday showed Crist has a dominating lead over Fried in the Primary. A poll Fried’s campaign commissioned was released this week and her campaign highlighted the finding that 23% of Democrats were “not sure” who they would support.

Since launching his campaign in May 2021, Crist has raised more than $14 million through the end of July. He also received an endorsement from the state’s largest labor union and earned support from nearly 200 elected officials and community leaders. That includes a nod this week from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who called Crist “the leader this moment calls for.”

The “Hope For Florida” tour is Crist’s 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle.