August 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour

Kelly HayesAugust 13, 20224min2

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Lauren Boebert backs Anna Paulina Luna, releases robocall

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Brian Martin wants to bring businessman’s POV to Pinellas School Board

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Ex-girlfriend of congressional candidate Martin Hyde reports concerns he may be suicidal

Crist
The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race.  

The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will be the candidate’s final effort to share his platforms and mobilize vital communities before the vote. 

Crist will start his Saturday by joining the Democratic Women’s Club of Lee County virtually for their monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, he’ll visit a local deli shop in Aventura with state Rep. Joe Geller and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman. Then, Crist will join North Miami Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe and local supporters for an early vote event in North Miami. 

The Congressman will end his day at 2 p.m. in Miami Gardens with state Reps. Felicia Robinson and Christopher Benjamin for an early vote event with local residents, and then will join Miami-Dade’s NAACP for their Dr. Shirley B. Johnson Membership Appreciation Picnic.

Crist isn’t the only candidate making one-last go before the Primary.

Opponent Nikki Fried, Florida’s current Commissioner of Agriculture, announced Friday that she’ll be going on a statewide bus tour starting Tuesday in Panama City and hitting the road through Aug. 23.

The two Democrats are competing for the right to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election. 

St. Pete Polls last Friday showed Crist has a dominating lead over Fried in the Primary. A poll Fried’s campaign commissioned was released this week and her campaign highlighted the finding that 23% of Democrats were “not sure” who they would support.

Since launching his campaign in May 2021, Crist has raised more than $14 million through the end of July. He also received an endorsement from the state’s largest labor union and earned support from nearly 200 elected officials and community leaders. That includes a nod this week from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who called Crist “the leader this moment calls for.”

The “Hope For Florida” tour is Crist’s 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Martin wants to bring businessman's POV to Pinellas School Board

nextLauren Boebert backs Anna Paulina Luna, releases robocall

2 comments

  • Joe Corsin

    August 13, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Go Charlie! Let’s annihilate the Trump dumb-dumbs in Florida. DeSantis started election police…let’s start a counter terrorism task force and go after the anti-government terrorists, Christian fascists, and the Trump dumb dumbs. Also the corrupt GOP grifters…

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    August 13, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Vote for DeSantis and let’s put the Corsin / Offen show in jail. 😜

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories