‘Florida for all’: Charlie Crist announces 2022 run for Governor

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will run for Governor, he announced Tuesday in a campaign video.

Crist will be speaking at 11 a.m. on the announcement in south St. Petersburg, his home town.

While there has been growing speculation about Crist entering the 2022 race to oust current Gov. Ron DeSantis, the congressman has now confirmed the notion.

Crist is the first major Democratic candidate in the race, likely to face Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is widely expected to run for the job.

Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor.

But, Crist has made clear who he sees as his main opponent: DeSantis.

The Republican incumbent has faced a slew of criticism from the Congressman, especially for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID took hold in Florida, I took action in Congress,” Crist says in the video. “But today, Florida has a Governor that’s only focused on his future, not yours. While COVID took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists.”

Speaking with Jim DeFede on “Facing South Florida” on CBS Local in Miami, Crist said he was disappointed in DeSantis’ job performance, particularly related to his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout, or, as Crist called it, the “non-rollout.”

The Congressman even called for a federal investigation into the alleged “pay for play” partnership with Publix — a scandal he highlighted in his campaign video.

His disapproval of DeSantis’ COVID-19 response is one of the driving motivators behind Crist’s run. A senior advisor to Crist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the congressman is uniquely suited to this moment of crisis, referring to his term as Governor during the Great Recession in the late 2000s.

This will mark Crist’s third run for Governor. He served in the office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican, and ran an unsuccessful Democratic campaign in 2014, which he lost against now-Sen. Rick Scott.

His deep history with state politics will likely be a double-edged sword for the representative. Republicans dislike him for dumping the party and, as a former Republican, some Democrats remain skeptical. But, others see something different: a politician willing to stand for what’s right, even if it means bucking his party.

Crist is coming into the race wanting to tackle challenges facing Florida head-on, as opposed to focusing his platform on culture war ideals, a senior advisor told Florida Politics. But, with the 2021 Legislative Session still fresh in the minds of Floridians, he will likely have to address some of the more divisive policies that the GOP will likely run their campaign on.

And, he’s shown he’s ready to do that.

Crist recently blasted Florida Republicans for the last-minute passage of legislation that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports. He also called on DeSantis to veto the bill, although the Governor made clear his intentions to sign it in a Thursday night appearance on the “Ingraham Angle” on Fox News.

So, who will join him on this journey? A senior advisor to Crist confirmed the starting line up of his running team.

Jim Margolis, a partner at Washington-based consulting firm GMMB, is planning to lead Crist’s team. Margolis served as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama in both of his national runs.

Returning team members include Joshua Karp, who has served as a communications adviser to past Crist campaigns, and Sydney Throop, who worked on Crist’s congressional runs.

Crist’s congressional Chief of Staff Austin Durrer is expected to serve as the campaign manager.

A new top pollster is also set to join the team — Mike Bocian. Bocian most recently did polling for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s successful 2020 campaign.

Bocian will replace Crist’s former top pollster, John Anzalone, who will not be returning. Prominent Florida direct-mail consultant Ed Peavy will also not be returning to the team.