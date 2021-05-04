Last Call for 5.4.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has officially entered the race for Governor, but one of his Delegation colleagues edged closer to making an announcement of her own.

Tuesday morning, hours ahead of Crist’s announcement event, U.S. Rep. Val Demings posted a sizzle reel on Twitter.

The 90-second video highlights her origin story as the daughter of a maid and a janitor and her long career in public service, from law enforcement officer to Orlando’s first woman Police Chief to U.S. Representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

The spot features footage of Demings speaking interspersed with reporters chronicling her quick rise to prominence in Congress.

Notably, the Orlando Democrat served as one of the House impeachment managers during Donald Trump’s first Senate trial. Her performance garnered national attention and she was considered a top-tier contender to be President Joe Biden’s running mate last year.

Demings has so far been coy about her 2022 plans. During a CBS News interview just two days ago, she was asked directly whether she was planning to challenge DeSantis or U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio next year. She wouldn’t specify, only saying she is “strongly considering a statewide race.”

The timing of her video release, however, could be seen as an attempt to draw attention away from Crist ahead of her own gubernatorial campaign launch.

So far, Crist is the only Democrat to make his candidacy official. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, is widely expected to enter the race.

Demings will likely face a formidable primary challenger even if she runs for Senate. In that race, Winter Park Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy has been laying the groundwork for a run.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,207,422 FL residents (+3,615 since Monday)

— 42,113 Non-FL residents (+67 since Monday)

Origin:

— 17,711 Travel related

— 881,426 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,050 Both

— 1,284,235 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 91,169 in FL

Deaths:

— 37,102 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 14,815,858 Doses administered

— 8,959,355 Total people vaccinated

— 2,538,877 First dose

— 563,975 Completed one-dose series (+4,924 since Monday)

— 5,856,503 Completed two-dose series (+67,615 since Monday)

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Florida has a Governor that’s only focused on his future, not yours. While COVID-19 took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists. DeSantis is stripping away your voting rights. He’s against a $15 minimum wage. He doesn’t believe in background checks for guns, doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose, doesn’t listen, doesn’t care. And unless you can write him a campaign check, you don’t exist.” — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, announcing his campaign for Governor.

