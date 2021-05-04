Ron DeSantis challenges party-flipping Charlie Crist ahead of campaign kickoff

Gov. Ron DeSantis is squeezing in jabs against Rep. Charlie Crist only a few hours into the Democratic Congressman’s latest gubernatorial run.

Crist, who was elected to the Governor’s Mansion in 2006 as a Republican, is in St. Petersburg Tuesday to officially kick off his 2022 campaign for Governor.

In a video released ahead of Crist’s formal announcement, the former Governor took on how DeSantis’ handled the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the 35,000 dead Floridians.

However, when asked by reporters, the incumbent stood by his anti-lockdown, pro-business approach to the pandemic.

Recent polls have shown the Governor’s popularity up amid the late stages of the pandemic. According to one Cygnal poll, 60% of Floridians approve of his pandemic response.

“I implore them — from my political interest — run on closing schools, run on locking people down, run on closing businesses,” DeSantis said. “I would love to have that debate, because I can tell you this, we have saved people’s livelihoods.”

States run by Democrats, like New York, New Jersey and Illinois, are facing disastrous economic and educational damages stemming from prolonged lockdowns, according to the Governor.

“Florida COVID mortality per capita, even with one of the oldest populations, we’re less than the national average,” he continued. “We’re less than the states that all these Democrats would have mimicked.”

DeSantis on Monday appeared in St. Petersburg at “The Big Catch,” one of Crist’s favorite restaurants, to sign a bill and executive orders curbing local emergency orders. When asked by reporters, the Governor laughed off the possible gamesmanship at play.

Crist ran for Governor and won in 2006 as a Republican, but ran for Senate in 2010 as an independent and lost. In 2014, he unsuccessfully challenged then-incumbent Gov. Rick Scott as a Democrat.

“Which party is he going to run under? Do we know for sure?” DeSantis quipped.

DeSantis noted Crist’s past losses in statewide campaigns, including his 1998 run for Senate as a Republican. However Crist, now a Democrat in Congress, has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of San Francisco, and President Joe Biden‘s position 100% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

“He could probably give it a run for the Green Party in San Francisco liberal Green Party,” DeSantis said.