Ron DeSantis promises to sign trans sports ban on Fox News town hall

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a Legislative Session victory lap Thursday as part of a panel of “red state trailblazer” Governors on the Ingraham Angle.

He made news by removing any doubt about whether he would sign a bill banning transgender athletes from playing in women’s sports.

“We’re going to protect our girls. I have a 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old daughter. They’re very athletic. We want to have opportunities for our girls. They deserve an even playing field. And that’s what we’re doing: what Mississippi did, what Florida did, what other states are going to do. And I look forward to being able to sign that into law,” DeSantis said.

The ban appeared dead until it was added as an amendment onto a bill about charter schools. Despite the Senate stalling the ban in committees, they acceded to the amendment, a seeming precondition to the signing of “Right to Farm” legislation, a priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson.

Ironically, the Governor’s vow to sign the bill means he will also be signing off on legislation that will delay the compensation of college athletes until 2022 if he keeps his promise, in what was yet another amendment to the charter school bill that presents political controversy. Florida State Quarterback McKenzie Milton has expressed “faith” that DeSantis would stop the bill from becoming law, but he can’t do that without breaking his vow to sign off on the trans sports ban.

DeSantis was on air hours after the Governor’s surgeon general rolled back virus precautions and recommended against masks for the vaccinated, while urging state workers to come back to the office and stop working remote. The appearance was also not long after priority bills changing election laws and cracking down on social media passed the Florida Legislature.

The Governor alternated between celebrations of legislative victories and unvarnished critiques of news of the day topics, such as when he early on dismissed Joe Biden‘s concerns about systemic racism as a “bunch of horse manure.”

The Governor also reiterated critiques of “critical race theory,” claiming the academic approach is “basically saying all of our institutions are bankrupt and illegitimate,” and adding that he “banned” it in the state of Florida.

The anti-riot bill drew applause also when Ingraham mentioned it. The Governor stuck to well-rehearsed talking points in a crisp answer that also delighted the crowd in the City Beautiful.

“If you riot, if you loot, if you’re violent at one of these assemblies, we’re putting you in jail period,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also slammed vaccine passports again, noting his administration was “not just saying government can’t make you, private businesses can’t make you.”

The Governor vowed that no businesses would be allowed to sidestep the vaccine passport ban, as he defended the right of people to choose not to take the shot.

“We’re not going to condition this. It’s not like we’re going to say hey, you’re part of the club, you’re not. There’s some people who have valid reasons for not doing it. Some people have just decided not to,” DeSantis said, vowing to sign the bill into law soon.

DeSantis also vowed to sign the election security measure passed Thursday by the Legislature into law.

“We’re banning ballot harvesting. We’re making sure these Zuckerberg groups can’t come in and administer elections,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also spotlighted his fight against Big Tech, saying his new law would “hold Big Tech accountable.”

“We cannot let the discourse in our country be controlled by leftist oligarchs in Silicon Valley,” DeSantis said, likening the mainstream press to “state-run media.”